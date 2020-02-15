Charlton 0-2 Blackburn

Blackburn moved less than three points from the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots after a 2-0 clinical victory over Charlton in The Valley.

Tony Mowbray's team placed a half-time lead with goals from John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo and then endured comfortably with a safe second half display to take advantage of most of the drop points of their promotional rivals.

The contrast with a side of Charlton that seems to be increasingly involved in a fight to save his second level status could not have been greater.

The home team initially threatened, with Lyle Taylor and then Tomer Hemed sending low shots that were saved by Blackburn goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Image:

Dominic Samuels and Lewis Travis of Blackburn Rovers celebrate a goal against Charlton



However, visitors quickly took over. Charlton thanked referee Andy Davies for his interpretation of a fight between Dominic Samuel and Jason Pearce in the 18th minute.

It seemed that the Blackburn striker had overtaken Pearce and had been attacked from behind until the officer gave a free kick in favor of Charlton.

If Pearce was lucky on that occasion, his anticipation and desperate outburst saved Buckley a clear opening in the 27th minute when his extended leg cut an Adam Armstrong pass.

The postponement was temporary. Three minutes later, Buckley, 20, making only his fourth league opening for Blackburn, jumped into two challenges before driving in a shot that cut David Davis's leg on his way to the net.

As dynamic as Charlton had been winning at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, they lacked sharpness here when Blackburn's defender Adarabioyo entered unmarked to launch a free Stewart Downing shot home seven minutes before the break.

Taylor responded with a short-range header that Walton acrobatically overturned, but the game could have ended as a competition if Downing had found Armstrong unmarked at the other end.

With his team surpassed in the center of the field, Charlton's manager, Lee Bowyer, dispensed with the central Pearce in favor of midfielder Matt Smith at the break.

Taylor's early free kick stung Walton's hands, but with the home team chasing the game following the news that the last three were winning away from home, which opened gaps in the back.

The lively Armstrong almost exploded the open space, but after cutting inside, he shot a high and wide shot.

With greater intensity in the field and a sense of urgency outside him, Charlton spent much of the second half pressing for a route back to the game without creating clear opportunities.

Bowyer made a curious substitution with 20 minutes remaining. Ineffective in the first half, Aiden McGeady was just beginning to find gaps between Blackburn's defenders and was making his way through the challenges when he was retired in favor of Macauley Bonne.

Taylor made another free kick just above the crossbar and Josh Cullen forced Walton to arch his back and lean a good effort, but the defeat leaves Bowyer's side with an anxious wait for Luton to arrive at The Valley next weekend .