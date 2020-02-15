Caster Semenya: Olympic and world champion back more than 300m while doubts about the future continue | Athletics News

%MINIFYHTMLa852ac62418c0b15d74a0ae52d339f4811% %MINIFYHTMLa852ac62418c0b15d74a0ae52d339f4812%





Caster Semenya returns to normal, but still expects a definitive result of his legal battle with World Athletics.

Caster Semenya has promised that he has not finished athletics after a low profile return to the track in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Semenya broke the South African record by more than 300 meters at a meeting at the University of Johannesburg, her first appearance since last June when the new World Athletics rules on testosterone levels in female athletes came into effect.

That means that Semenya, who would need to medically reduce her inflated natural testosterone levels, is prohibited from participating in races of 400 m up to one mile, including the distance of 800 m where she had become the dominant athlete in the sport.

Semenya has been legally identified as a woman throughout her life, but World Athletics considers her biologically male, who has an unfair advantage over other runners, which has caused a constant anger in a bitter battle on numerous courts, both sports and legal.

He was denied the opportunity to defend his world title in Doha last year and is still in a legal battle at the Swiss Supreme Court to try to revoke the ban in time to compete in the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, where it would also be defending champion.

Semenya recorded 36.78 seconds in Friday's race and said later: "Athletics, you'll still see my face. That's all I can say for now."

Without a positive result in the Swiss appeal before July, Semenya would be forced to drop to 200m or make an extreme increase to 5,000m to compete in Japan.

The 29-year-old would need to take more than a second of her best personal mark (24.26 seconds) in the sprint distance to meet the Olympic qualification standard.