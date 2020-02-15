Cars sold at auction should have been stored as evidence in criminal evidence, say Dolton Village officials – Up News Info Chicago

DOLTON (Up News Info) – Cars sold at a recent auction could have been used in a crime.

Officials in southern Dolton suburbs are accusing a towing company of releasing cars destined to be stored as evidence in a criminal investigation.

The owner of the towing company says that all this has a political motivation.

W and W Towing has contracts with almost 20 police departments, including the Village of Dolton.

Early Walker, owner of the company, says he was awarded the contract in 2016 and has since had problems with the people. "It has been a real hell," he said, without giving further details.

Sources close to Dolton Village Hall say several cars that have been seized in various crimes and stored in the W,amp;W parking lot have disappeared.

Illinois state police are investigating at least one 2019 jeep, a Dodge Challenger and a 94 Jeep, but sources say there is more.

The 2019 Jeep was sold by mistake at auction

Walker is responsible for the Jeep, but says he had the former police chief sign to demolish the Jeep 94.

In an email, Dolton police accused the towing company of stealing the Challenger saying: "There was also a Dodge Challenger in his lot destined for the confiscation that one of his,quot; employees "stole and fled from the police for several months and never notified us. "

Walker says that the Challenger is not missing.

"Everything else that was on the list has been taken into account," Walker said. "I really don't see the problem apart from the political attacks."