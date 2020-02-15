Caroline Flack, who hosted "Love Island," dies of suicide at 40

Caroline Flack, a well-known television personality and former host of "Love Island,quot; of ITV and other programs in Britain, died Saturday in London. She was 40 years old.

The Associated Press, citing a statement from his family, confirmed his death. A family lawyer said he had died of suicide and was found at home, The A.P.

In 2015, Flack began presenting "Love Island,quot;, a British dating program in which the public voted for their favorite "islanders,quot; until a couple remained.

She was replaced in December after being accused of assault after an episode involving her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, The Guardian reported.