Caroline Flack, who hosted "Love Island," dies of suicide at 40

Caroline Flack, a well-known television personality and former host of "Love Island,quot; of ITV and other programs in Britain, died Saturday in London. She was 40 years old.
The Associated Press, citing a statement from his family, confirmed his death. A family lawyer said he had died of suicide and was found at home, The A.P.
In 2015, Flack began presenting "Love Island,quot;, a British dating program in which the public voted for their favorite "islanders,quot; until a couple remained.
She was replaced in December after being accused of assault after an episode involving her boyfriend, tennis star Lewis Burton, The Guardian reported.
"Caroline was a very dear member of the,quot; Love Island "team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," said ITV, which broadcasts the program. On twitter.
Laura Whitmore, who replaced Mrs. Flack as host of the program, said on twitter that she was "trying to find the words but I can't,quot;.
Mrs. Flack's management agency and team were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.
Mrs. Flack was no stranger to reality television.
In 2014, he won "Strictly Come Dancing,quot; with his dance partner Pasha Kovalev and also organized several other shows, including "I am a celebrity … Get me out of here! Now!" and "Xtra Factor," according to ITV.
Mrs. Flack, who had several famous partners, including Prince Harry and Harry Styles, is a regular element in British tabloids. He also had to deal with his relentless inquisition and constant criticism.
He once told The Sun: "Not everyone will like it, so they should filter it."
While "Love Island,quot; is a very popular show in Britain, it has raised mental health problems.
Two previous contestants died by suicide, Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019. Their deaths It sparked a debate in Britain about the ethics of reality shows and the duty of broadcasters to care for contestants.
ITV launched new guidelines in May to promote the welfare of the contestants and also offered the contestants "training to deal with social networks."
If you are thinking about killing yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.
