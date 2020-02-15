Caroline Flack dies at 40: celebrities pay tribute to social networks

Love Island paid tribute to Caroline Flack after she was found dead in her London apartment at age 40 on Saturday.

The late presenter had presented the program since 2015 and an ITV2 spokesman said they were "shocked and saddened,quot; by the news.

He said: “ Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

Heartbreaking: Love Island paid tribute to Caroline Flack after she was found dead in her London apartment at 40 on Saturday (pictured in 2018)

"Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline's former contestants on Love Island also paid tribute to the late host with Wes Nelson leading the heartbreaking messages.

Wes, 21, shared a photo of the two celebrating in Ibiza during the summer and admitted that they had spent & # 39; only a few weeks since we were talking & # 39 ;.

Tributes: Caroline's former contestants on Love Island also paid tribute to the late host with Wes Nelson leading the heartbreaking messages with a photo of the two in Ibiza during the summer

He wrote: & # 39; Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts were really broken! One of the funniest and warmest people I've ever met, I have nothing but good memories! & # 39;

Wes added: & # 39;My tears, thoughts and prayers are with your family at this extremely difficult time! I'm lost by the words R.I.P ❤️ ".