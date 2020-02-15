Caroline Flack dies a day after Lewis Burton challenged the contact ban

Caroline Flack died only one day after her boyfriend Lewis Burton professed his love for her in a Valentine's message.

The former Love Island hostess, 40, was found dead in her London apartment on Saturday, February 15, just a few weeks before she went to trial for assaulting Lewis.

He was banned from contacting Lewis, 27, after he was charged with assault in December and was due to return to court on March 4.

Tragedy: Caroline Flack died only one day after her boyfriend Lewis Burton professed his love for her in a Valentine's message.

He approached her publicly on Valentine's Day amid constant speculation that they had ended their relationship, posting a photo on Instagram and writing: & # 39; Happy Valentine & # 39; s … Love You & # 39 ;.

The latter comes after Lewis wrote in the comments section of a photo of Caroline climbing a wall to joke saying that she and her friend were "useless."

Caroline's death was confirmed on Saturday.

His family was informed and in a statement on Saturday they said: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Challenging: the post came after Caroline shared her latest Instagram photo on Thursday, after Lewis previously contacted her in a post about her climbing the wall with a friend

Flack was best known for having previously presented the very popular ITV2 Love Island program, which tonight has been rocked by the third death of one of its former stars.

Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives after their appearance on the dating program, questioning the future of the program.

The saga surrounding Flack's court case saw her give up on hosting Love Island: the winter series is currently on the air and is presented by Laura Whitmore.

An ITV spokesman said: & # 39; Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

& # 39; Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends & # 39;

However, it was understood that she would return to the ITV2 show in the summer if she was acquitted in court on charges of aggression.

Love Island star Wes Nelson directed tonight's tributes to the "absolute diamond,quot; and said he was heartbroken by the death of "one of the most fun and warm people."

Fellow contestant Chris Hughes echoed these warm words and said: & # 39; Words cannot summarize this. Very sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world …

Scope: The snapshot collage, subtitled simply with a love heart emoji, was published hours after her boyfriend Lewis contacted her through the photo-sharing platform.

I can't believe imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest well.

Police were seen outside the hostess's residence, where she lived with Burton, during the early hours of December 14 after reports emerged that a man had been attacked.

Photographs of the main door splattered with Flack's blood came the day before.

It was reported that Burton shouted & # 39; I was normal until I met her & # 39; when she was arrested by the police.

Eyewitnesses have described the "total chaos,quot; outside Flack's house when police arrived to spread the situation with her boyfriend.

Flack was reportedly in need of hospital treatment after accidentally cutting himself into broken glass during the incident.

A friend of the family said: & # 39; There is not much to say. We are not people who like to gossip. I hope people respect the situation.

His ex-fiance Andrew Brady, who claimed that he would have died if he had remained in their relationship, went to Twitter in the early hours of December 14 to write: "Sad that the news doesn't surprise me anymore."

Prohibition: Lewis made his first public contact with Caroline since responding to split rumors, even though he was banned from contacting him after he was charged with assault

Flack's death could lead ITV bosses to disconnect Love Island, as it follows the suicides of two former reality show contestants.

He was already under intense scrutiny after the death of former contestants Gradon, 32, and Thalassitis, 26, and some criticized the program's aftercare policies.

Tonight's latest tragedy will lead to more pressure on ITV to rethink the program's future and there was immediate speculation about what Miss Flack's death will mean for the series.

This morning, host Eamonn Holmes, 60, tweeted: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?

Caroline posted her latest Instagram plugin on Thursday.

The presenter shared her first post on her grid in two months, which she saw flattering her pet dog, Ruby.

The snapshot collage, subtitled simply with a love heart emoji, was published hours after her boyfriend contacted her through the photo sharing platform.

Caroline could be seen lying on the bed while wearing a black bra, with her worn golden strands and her swollen pout with a spot of scarlet lipstick.

& # 39; Both are useless & # 39 ;: Lewis showed his love for Caroline in a now deleted comment that was posted in the video of her friend Mollie Grosberg on Instagram

The former Love Island hostess was captured in a video posted on Instagram by her friend Mollie Grosberg, which showed her attempt to climb a wall at the Castle Climbing Center in London on Wednesday.

But in a comment now deleted, Lewis said: & # 39; Both are useless & # 39; along with a love heart emoji, even though a judge ordered Caroline not to communicate with him.

Caroline's friend, Mollie, had uploaded the video to her profile, captioning the post: "We are professional climbers #healthiswealth."

The model was carrying his phone in one hand while trying to keep a low profile after Caroline's assault charge fell.

Lewis was recently forced to deny claims that he and Caroline had separated and that he had been texting another woman after Caroline's return to the United Kingdom from Los Angeles.

He said last month: & # 39; We are not divided. I can not wait to see you.

Caroline published the same day: "I'm going to talk today … my family's life and mine is no longer to entertain or gossip," before changing my mind.

Relaxed: Caroline looked relaxed and carefree while enjoying climbing walls with a friend at the Castle Climbing Center in London on Wednesday

No worries: In a video shared on Instagram by her television producer friend, Mollie Grosberg, the former Love Island star could be seen laughing as she struggled to climb the wall

Still together: Meanwhile, Lewis recently shared this post amid split rumors, writing that "he can't wait to see Caroline."

A source had told MailOnline at the time: & # 39; Caroline wanted to talk as she is fed up with all the rumors and speculation about her.

"But he posted on Instagram without thinking and once he had time to calm down, he knew better to keep quiet until the time came."

Caroline is currently released on bail after being accused of assault by hitting her after a raid on her house in North London with her boyfriend Lewis.

Sad: Caroline published the same day that Lewis denied his separation saying: & # 39; I'm going to talk today … my family's life and mine is no longer for entertainment or gossip & # 39 ;, but he decided not to.

Newton District Judge told Caroline that he would be subject to a conditional bond, which means he is not allowed any contact with Lewis before his trial on March 4.

After her last court appearance in December, Caroline released a statement on Instagram, saying: & # 39; Fortunately I know that many of you will not believe everything you have heard and read after today's court hearing … thanks for your continued support and love …

"It will be a relief when I can give my version of the story, when I am allowed."

Caroline was accused of attacking Lewis after seeing text messages on her phone that led her to believe she was cheating on her.

The alleged attack led Lewis, a former professional tennis player and model, to dial 999 at 5.25 in the morning, in which he told the operator: "She tried to kill me mate."

It was heard in court that Lewis was "hit in the head by Caroline with a lamp,quot; while sleeping.

Lewis suffered a cut in the head, while Caroline had broken a glass and had lacerations in her left wrist.

Caroline's boyfriend denies she is a & # 39; victim & # 39; and has supported her during legal proceedings, and the couple remains in a romantic relationship.

If this story has affected you, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org