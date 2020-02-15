Caroline Flack committed suicide when a friend who stayed & # 39; went to the stores & # 39;

Caroline Flack committed suicide after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment, it can be revealed tonight.

The television host died today, hours after she was told Friday that the CPS was moving forward with a court case against her that she is accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

His administration tonight criticized the CPS for pursuing the "trial trial,quot; after Burton said he did not want to press charges. He had said she hit him with a lamp at her old house in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Flack has been described by friends as feeling & # 39; she was alone & # 39; and & # 39; could not see an exit & # 39 ;. It is understood that he has been struggling with his mental health and using antidepressants before his death.

The saga surrounding the Flack court case saw her give up on hosting Love Island: the first winter series is currently broadcast and is currently presented by Laura Whitmore.

His death was confirmed by a family lawyer. The Flack family said in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Love Island contestants, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, hanged themselves after their appearances on the dating program, questioning the future of the program. The death of the presenter has led to the station rejecting the flagship show of ITV2.

It comes as:

ITV removed a featured episode of Love Island that will air at 9 p.m. tonight and replaced it with a double bill of You've been framed

The spectators asked that Love Island be eliminated after the presenter's death

Channel 4 said he had eliminated The Surjury series, which featured Flack as a presenter. A spokesman said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened,quot; upon hearing the tragic news.

Tributes directed by Wes Nelson, contestant of Love Island, came to Flack describing her as a & # 39; star & # 39 ;, & # 39; very loved & # 39; and & # 39; one of the most fun and warm people & # 39 ;.

The presenter's friends told The Mirror that she had been terrified of her impending court date. & # 39; She was alone. She couldn't take it anymore. His family is devastated & # 39 ;, said a friend.

Another added: & # 39; Caroline could not stand the idea of ​​going through the court case. She felt that her career would never recover from this, and she felt humiliated in front of the world. In the end she simply couldn't see a way out. I didn't know how to get ready.

A friend also said that she had been taking antidepressants: “ She went to a climbing wall with one of her friends, and they were trying to keep her spirits up, but she was deepening her depression. In recent weeks she was with many of her friends and was rarely alone.

It was revealed that the presenter was writing a "self help,quot; book. "Caroline found the process incredibly cathartic," one of her friends said last week. & # 39; She wants it to be more than a story about her. He wants to talk about the problems he has encountered and how he has overcome them.

The latest publication: a collage of images published by Flack on Thursday to its 2.4 million followers, which shows her playing with her dog, Ruby

Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment at age 40

Yesterday, Lewis Burton posted a photo of him and Flack on Instagram and wrote: & # 39; Happy Valentine & # 39; s … Love You & # 39;

The Love Island host visited Instagram last month to announce that he planned to give his version of the story, but made no further statements.

Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives after their appearance on the dating program, questioning the future of the program.

Flack's death comes just a few weeks before going to trial for assaulting fellow Lewis Burton, who in December accused her of hitting him with a lamp before backtracking on these claims.

Flack's personal problems began when police were seen outside the hostess's residence, where he lived with Burton, during the early hours of December 14 after reports emerged that a man had been attacked.

A mourner deposited flowers in Caroline Flack's old house in Islington, north London, from which he moved in recent weeks. She had to go to trial after her partner Lewis Burton accused her of hitting him on the head with a lamp on the property in December. He later stepped back in the claims

A single rose was left outside Flack's old house in Islington after the family announced his tragic death.

Flack leaves his twin sister Jody (in the photo on the left) and his older brother, his older sister, his mother Christine and his father Ian (in the family photo on the right. Ian takes a photo)

Television presenter and columnist Piers Morgan paid tribute to the presenter of Love Island and described her as a personality & # 39; fun, bright and sparkling & # 39;

It is said that Flack's friends are furious because the CPS pursued the prosecution of the presenter even though Lewis made it clear that he did not want the case to go to trial since there had been no serious injuries.

Flack was best known for having previously presented the very popular ITV2 Love Island show, which tonight has been rocked by the third death of one of its former stars.

Splashes of what appears to be blood were seen at Caroline Flack's house after her arrest for assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

A tribute to London's Caroline Flack was written tonight on a Tube sign at one of the stations in the capital.

Model and tennis player Burton, 27, posted a picture of himself and Flack on Instagram yesterday and wrote: & # 39; Happy Valentine & # 39; s … Love You & # 39 ;. Her candid click followed her girlfriend's latest post on Thursday: a collage of her selfies playing with her beloved pet dog Ruby.

It was on Instagram where last month Flack announced that she was prepared to break her silence about her problematic personal life.

In January, he wrote: "I'm going to talk today … the life of my family and mine is no longer for entertainment or gossip."

But a source said he wrote the publication "without thinking,quot; and changed his mind, promising to remain silent until the right time.

Flack leaves behind her twin sister Jody, her older sister Elizabeth, her older brother Paul and her parents Christine and Ian. A mourner tonight placed a rose in the old direction of Flack in Islington, from which the celebrity moved in recent weeks.

Caroline Flack imagined walking her dog in November 2018 before the special Christmas rehearsal Strictly Come Dancing

Flack was very fond of his fluffy French Bulldog Ruby and once paid £ 1,000 taking the animal to a luxurious break in the spa

His death has prompted calls for ITV bosses to disconnect Love Island, as it follows the suicides of two former reality show contestants.

Announcing the cancellation of tonight's show on Love Island, an ITV spokesman said: “ Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.

Channel 4 also eliminated the series The Surjury, which Flack was presenting. "We are shocked and sad to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack," a spokesman said. & # 39; Our most sincere condolences to Caroline's family and friends. Under the circumstances, we have decided not to transmit The Surgery.

Flack struggled with depression after her Strictly Come Dancing victory that led her to take antidepressants for six months.

‘People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume that everything is perfect, but we are like everyone else. Everyone is fighting something emotional behind closed doors: that's life. Fame does not make you happy.

‘Antidepressants helped me get up in the morning and prevented me from being sad, but what they also do is prevent you from being happy.

‘So I was in this state of numbness. I stopped laughing at the jokes, and that's not me. "

Love Island star Wes Nelson directed tonight's tributes to the "absolute diamond,quot; and said he was heartbroken by the death of "one of the most fun and warm people."

A series of former stars of the ITV2 program flooded social networks with tributes, including series three contestant Chris Hughes, who said: & # 39; Words cannot sum up this. Very sad. Another amazing person who takes out of this cruel world … I can't believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest well.

Series five finalist Molly-Mae Hague said: “ I am totally shocked and heartbroken. Caroline, you were such a special woman. Your big smile will stay with me forever … Rest in peace. And the series five contestant, Maura Higgins, published: & # 39; Heartbreaking news. In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Kady McDermott, who appeared largely in series two of the show, paid tribute to the friendliness of the presenter. "Devastated upon hearing the news about Caroline Flack," he published. & # 39; Caroline was just kind to me and that's how I'll always remember her.

It makes me very sad when people think that the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts are with Caroline's friends and family. Distressing & # 39 ;.

The tributes were flooded in the social networks of other celebrities after the tragic news tonight

And television presenter and columnist Piers Morgan tweeted: & # 39; Caroline was a fun, bright and sparkling person whose whole world recently collapsed, both professionally and personally.

& # 39; She told me that it had been the worst moment of her life, and that she was clearly struggling to cope with the loss of everything she appreciated. This is such sad and horrible news.

Presenter Laura Whitmore, who replaced Flack as a presenter, said: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't."

Series two contestants Olivia Buckland and Malin Andersson paid their respects to the presenter, while series three contestant Amber Davies tweeted: "My heart is really broken."

Last summer's series participant, Joe Garratt, wrote: & # 39; I feel so sad, I can't believe what I've heard! Bless her heart … such an amazing woman with much more life to live. RIP Caroline xx.

Strictly Come Dancing also paid tribute to the host, who won the series in 2014, saying: “ The entire Strictly Come Dancing family is disconsolate to hear this incredibly sad news. Caroline had a contagious energy and passion for dancing, shone in the Strictly ballroom every week and became an incredible champion.

& # 39; Words cannot express our sadness, she was simply unique. We are sending our love to all your family and friends during this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Surprised Davina McCall said in a statement: "I could be quiet tonight on social media … it just doesn't seem right."

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall described Flack as a "beautiful, funny and kind person,quot; in a tribute last night and said he was "so unfair that this happened."

"Pray that we learn from this and remember to be a little more compassionate towards people when they are depressed."

Flack's personal problems began when police were seen outside this Islington residence, where he lived with Burton, during the early hours of December 14 after reports emerged that a man had been attacked.

The current presenter of Love Island, Laura Whitmore, published: I am trying to find the words but I can't & # 39; next to this picture

Photographs of the main door splattered with Flack's blood came the day before. It was reported that Burton shouted & # 39; I was normal until I met her & # 39; when she was arrested by the police.

Witnesses have described the "total chaos,quot; outside Flack's house when police arrived to spread the situation with her boyfriend.

Flack was reportedly in need of hospital treatment after accidentally cutting himself into broken glass during the incident.

Burton, who was banned from communicating with Flack, was recently forced to deny accusations that the couple had separated and that he had been texting another woman while she was on a recent trip to Los Angeles.

His death caused calls for ITV bosses to disconnect Love Island, as it follows the suicides of two former reality show contestants.

This morning, host Eamonn Holmes, 60, tweeted: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?

If this story has affected you, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Sophie Gradon, 32, and Michael Thalassitis, 26, hanged themselves after going to Love Island Sophie Gradon, 32, of Newcastle. Died June 20, 2018 The former Love Island contestant hanged herself at her home in Newcastle after drinking alcohol and drinking cocaine two years after her appearance on the ITV2 program. The former reality star and Miss Great Britain, 2009, was tragically found dead by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who shared a photo of them along with the words: & # 39; I will never forget that smile, I love you so much, honey, you are my world forever and ever & # 39 ;. Ms. Gradon's investigation heard that the former contestant had been struggling with crippling anxiety and depression in the months prior to her death. The investigation heard that the last person he spoke with on the day of his death was his friend Sondeep Gill, to whom he said he had “ suicidal thoughts & # 39; & # 39; since the death of close friend Paul Burns, who had previously “ saved her from suicide & # 39; & # 39 ;. In homage to her daughter, her parents said in 2018: “ Sophie spent an idyllic childhood in Gosforth, Newcastle, and then moved to Ponteland in Northumberland at age 10. & # 39; Sophie told us that she had just met someone new and had an appointment to have lunch with him. & # 39; I was excited at the prospect of starting a new relationship and her most complete intention was to introduce ourselves when the time was right. “ At the time of Sophie's sudden and tragic death, she had only been involved with Armstrong for five weeks & # 39; & # 39 ;. The former Love Island star, right, was found by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, left, who was found dead at home 20 days later. Former Love Island star Sophie Gradon, photographed in Barcelona, ​​hanged herself at home after drinking cocaine and drinking alcohol. The former beauty contest winner, on the left, competed on Love Island in 2016, on the right, and participated in the program's first same-sex link with Katy Salmon Mike Thalassitis, 26, from North London. Died March 16, 2019 The former star of Love Island hanged himself in a park near his home after his alcohol and cocaine intake. Thalassitis, 26, was found dead by a woman running near her home in Edmonton, north London. He had left a heartbreaking note for his family in a book next to his body that "clearly stated his intention for his life to come to an end," he heard his investigation. His death was declared suicide after a toxicology report found that he had taken a lethal amount of cocaine, alcohol and paracetamol before he hanged himself. His family paid tribute to the star as a "wonderful son and brother." They attended their research together with all contestants on Love Island 2017. Respecting: Thalassitis appeared in the third season of Love Island in 2017 (pictured) According to Montana Brown (in the photo on the left this morning), Mike (on the right) had been in a "dark place,quot; in the months before his death. The 26-year-old was found hanged in a park in Enfield, north London, on March 16 of this year.

CAROLINE FLACK TURBULENT LOVE LIFE Prince Harry, 34. Short adventure? Caroline revealed that she was introduced to Prince Harry by her mutual friend Natalie Pinkham in 2009 Close: Caroline sincerely admitted that she almost slept with Olly Murs when they presented The Xtra Factor together in 2011 Caroline revealed that she was introduced to Prince Harry by her common friend Natalie Pinkham, a Formula One correspondent for Sky Sports.

The sparks flew when the couple enjoyed a night out a decade ago in 2009, shortly after Caroline separated from another ex

He later wrote in his book: & # 39; Once the story came out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other

& # 39; It was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter. I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry is a bit rude & # 39; Olly Murs, 35 years old. Caroline sincerely admitted that she almost slept with Olly when they presented The Xtra Factor together in 2011.

Compartieron un beso mientras brindaban por su Premio Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women con un momento privado en el fotomatón en noviembre de 2015

La química en pantalla de la pareja fue todo de lo que todos podían hablar cuando organizaron The Xtra Factor juntos desde 2011 hasta 2012

Los rumores se arremolinaban, la pareja estaba sumida en el amor cuando organizaron The X Factor juntos en 2015 durante un año Amante de los Toyboy: en 2011, Caroline tenía 31 años cuando comenzó a enamorarse de Harry Styles, de 17 años. Harry Styles, de 25 años En 2011, Caroline tenía 31 años cuando comenzó a enamorarse de Harry, de 17 años.

El presentador de televisión admitió que sabía que la cantante estaba enamorada de ella antes de buscar un romance con el galán.

Ella dijo sobre su breve aventura en The Sun el domingo: “ Ya sabía que estaba enamorado de mí, lo hizo bastante obvio como lo dijo en revistas. Nunca sentí que era mucho mayor que Harry. Todavía me siento 18 y probablemente actúo así la mitad del tiempo ' De corta duración: el presentador de Love Island llamó la atención del gerente de música Jack Street cuando solo tenía 26 años Campanas de boda: Caroline y Andrew Brady se comprometieron en abril de 2018 antes de renunciar más tarde ese año Jack Street, 31 años El anfitrión de Love Island llamó la atención de Jack cuando solo tenía 26 años

La historia de amor de Caroline y Jack se remonta hasta 2014 y la pareja salió felizmente durante 18 meses antes de su abrupta separación.

Reavivaron brevemente las llamas de su amor en 2015, pero el daño no pudo repararse y se separaron definitivamente. Andrew Brady, 28 años Smooch: En enero, Caroline y la bailarina estrictamente AJ Pritchard fueron fotografiadas luciendo extremadamente acogedoras durante la fiesta posterior a los Premios de la Televisión Nacional. Caroline tenía 38 años mientras Andrew tenía 27 cuando comenzaron a salir

La personalidad de Love Island y la estrella de Aprendiz tuvieron un romance rocoso que tuvo un final desgarrador para ambos.

La pareja se comprometió en abril de 2018 después de unas pocas semanas de citas, pero se separaron varias veces el año pasado.

Ahora Andrew se ha ido a Australia en un boleto de ida para comenzar de nuevo en 2019 después de que finalmente cancelaron su romance para siempre

Caroline se deshizo de las huellas finales de su ex, ya que orgullosamente mostró que tenía sus iniciales 'AB,amp;#39; borradas de su muñeca. AJ Pritchard, 24 años. En enero, Caroline y la bailarina Strictly fueron fotografiadas luciendo extremadamente acogedoras durante la fiesta posterior a los National Television Awards.

Los iniciados en la fiesta afirmaron que el dúo se movió para tener algo de privacidad antes de ser vistos en el presunto clinch detrás de escena

La pareja, que supuestamente se besó durante la fiesta llena de estrellas en el O2 Arena de Londres, negó los rumores de un romance a pesar de su estrecha exhibición. Hunk: Se dice que el presentador salió con Danny Cipriani durante unas ocho semanas a principios de este año. Danny Cipriani, 31 años Se dice que el presentador salió con el deportista, de 31 años, durante unas ocho semanas a principios de este año.

Fueron vistos besándose después de una estadía en un hotel de dos noches en abril, pero terminaron las cosas poco después, ya que las fuentes dicen que Caroline temía que no hubiera un futuro a largo plazo.

An insider previously said: 'Caroline and Danny had a lot of fun together and she’s very fond of him – but long-term it wasn’t going to work,amp;#39;

'They’ve decided to end it and stay friends. Caroline has a busy summer ahead of her and is already moving on by dating other people

From CBBC star to household name: How Caroline Flack became one of the most famous faces on TV after landing I,amp;#39;m A Celeb job before earning army of fans by winning Strictly Come Dancing

By Laura Fox for MailOnline

Caroline Flack was the Love Island presenter who had a meteoric rise to fame, but lost her dream job just months before she was found dead aged 40.

The star first rose to prominence as a CBBC presenter in the mid 2000s, before landing a job as the host of The Xtra Factor in 2011.

After being crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion in 2014, Caroline landed the ultimate job as Love Island,amp;#39;s host in 2015, but stepped down late last year after she was arrested for assault.

Career: Caroline Flack was the Love Island presenter who had a meteoric rise to fame, but lost her dream job just months before she was found dead aged 40

Caroline grew up in Great Hockham near Norwich with her twin sister Jody, and gained a place at a Cambridge stage school aged just 16.

She first rose to fame in the mid 2000s when she appeared on the CBBC series TMI with Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, and in 2008 took over from Kirsty Gallacher as the host of Gladiators.

In 2009 the star landed the job as the host of I,amp;#39;m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! and in 2011 she joined forces with Olly Murs as the host of The Xtra Factor in replacement of Konnie Huq.

The pair took over as The X Factor,amp;#39;s main hosts in 2015, but were replaced by the returning Dermot O,amp;#39; Leary following a mixed reaction from viewers.

TV star: She first rose to fame in the mid 2000s when she hosted the CBBC series TMI, and in 2008 (pictured) took over from Kirsty Gallacher as the host of Gladiators

Dynamic duo: In 2011 she took over as host of The Xtra Factor alongside Olly Murs (above in 2012) and they went onto present the main show in 2015

Caroline went on to earn a whole new army of fans when she was crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 alongside professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

Four years later, she talked about the difficulties she faced after lifting the Glitterball Trophy, telling The Sun that she felt as though her body was 'covered,amp;#39; in 'clingfilm,amp;#39; the morning after her dancefloor triumph, adding that she felt 'ridiculous,amp;#39; feeling so low.

She added: "I couldn't get up and I couldn't get up all next year."

In March 2019, Caroline took part in an episode of Channel 4,amp;#39;s charity show The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer alongside other celebrities including journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and boxer Nicola Adams.

Caroline made her West End stage debut playing Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2018 having previously appeared on stage in a touring version of Crazy For You.

In 2015, she released an autobiography called Storm In A C Cup.

Aside from her career, Caroline,amp;#39;s love life has made headlines over the years thanks to romances with the likes of Harry Styles and Prince Harry.

In 2011, she was linked to One Direction star Harry, who had been on The X Factor the previous year, when he was 17 and she was 31.

Out: Caroline and Olly only hosted The X Factor for one series, but they were replaced by Dermot O,amp;#39;Leary after earning a mixed reaction from viewers

In her autobiography, Caroline went into detail about how she met Prince Harry on a night out in 2009 through mutual friend Natalie Pinkham after she had split with a boyfriend.

She said they 'spent the evening chatting and laughing,amp;#39;, but 'once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.

'I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry,amp;#39;s bit of rough.'

Caroline became engaged to former Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady in April 2018, but the pair split a few months later.

Most recently she had been in a relationship with former tennis player Lewis Burton.

But in December last year, Caroline denied assaulting him in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a 'horror movie,amp;#39;.

The alleged incident saw Flack step down as host of the winter series of Love Island, after it was alleged she hit Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

But former professional tennis player and model Lewis said he did not support the prosecution and insisted he was not a victim, Highbury Corner Magistrates,amp;#39; Court was told.

He spoke out in defence of Flack, saying she has become the subject of a 'witch hunt,amp;#39; following her arrest.