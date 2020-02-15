Caroline Flack: a desperate romantic who never found true love

Caroline Flack assumed the mantle of Cilla Black as Britain's favorite matchmaker, but could never find true happiness for herself. While Cilla relied on a sliding screen, puns and homemade contestants to dominate television in the 1980s and 1990s with Blind Date, Caroline's show, Love Island, was much more sexually loaded, packed with highly visible applicants with barely visible bikinis, spray bronzers and chiseled jaws.

What Caroline and Cilla had in common was sympathy, and millions of viewers tuned in.

Caroline Flack assumed the mantle of Cilla Black as Britain's favorite matchmaker, but could never find true happiness. Photographed at the ITV Palooza 2019

On the screen, Caroline was funny and mischievous and had her heart on her sleeve. Off the screen he fought demons, driven largely by an unsatisfied desire to find love and his impending court case, carrying with him the threat of imprisonment.

He had found success relatively late in life. It did not become a household name until 2014 when it won Strictly Come Dancing, but Love Island propelled it to a different level.

It may not be surprising, therefore, to be forced to depart for the current series of the ITV program, after being accused of beating her boyfriend Lewis Burton, was a blow.

Her love life was complicated and often chaotic, however, she always insisted that her search for "the only one,quot; would continue.

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady. The couple got engaged in April 2018 after leaving for three months.

Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev were crowned the winners of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2014

"Although I have had ups and downs in my love life, I still love love," he said recently.

At the beginning of his career, Caroline was romantically linked with Prince Harry, although he never confirmed the rumors.

In 2011, he started dating another Harry: Harry Styles, the One Direction singer. She was 32 years old, he was 17 years old, but she laughed at the continuous teasing about dating such a young man.

She did not share the prevailing opinion that the relationship would not last and the couple moved together.

Styles loved his fun-loving personality and lifestyle and she found him completely handsome. Unfortunately, the pessimists were right and the relationship failed.

Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, left the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in December

In 2014-15, Caroline dated music manager Jack Street, but her work with singer Sam Smith, who regularly took him to Hollywood while she was competing in Strictly, stressed the relationship.

They tried to move together, but their romance ended when it was rumored that Street had approached Glee actress Dianna Agron.

Witty Caroline turned to social media to write: "Fill yourself with GLEE Jack." He quickly deleted the message, although it indicates his often impulsive character.

There were always rumors that she and her co-star of X Factor, Olly Murs, had gone out in secret, although they both denied it.

Then Andrew Brady appeared, a model 12 years younger than her, and soon moved to her London apartment, where she was found dead yesterday. Their relationship was turbulent, with regular ranks. A report says that Brady called the police after he threatened to commit suicide. Finally, after receiving advice from friends, she left him.

Then came Lewis Burton, a tennis player who became a model, who at 27 was 13 years younger than Caroline. They met last August and quickly fell in love with him.

Always optimistic, he moved him to his maiden house on the outskirts of modern Islington. He stayed there until the fateful night of December 12, when they called the police early in the morning after the couple enjoyed a meal with friends at the Bob Bob Ricard Soho bar.

That was their last date and it would be the last time they met because, after a 999 police call from Burton, Caroline was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Subsequent bail conditions meant that they could not see or communicate personally. Instead, they used social networks to share their love.

Caroline was extremely close to her family, particularly her twin sister Jodie. Both lived in London and spent a lot of time together. Born and raised in what she described as the "middle of nowhere,quot; in Norfolk, Caroline's first inclination in the entertainment world came when she sent a VHS video made in her father's camcorder Ian to talent agent John Noel .

She admitted being "that girl,quot; at school that would persuade the teachers to let her perform a dance routine at the assembly, recruiting anyone in her music class who was the best on the keyboard to accompany her.

After leaving school at age 16 to attend a dance academy in Cambridge, he moved to London, at age 19, with the goal of acting, dancing or getting his name in the lights. She got a role in a 2001 movie called Is Harry On The Boat? and he would laugh at his role in a scene he described as "the blonde who kissed Danny Dyer."

Caroline Flack in the photo with Jack Street. The couple dated for 18 months before breaking things in 2014

In his autobiography Storm In A C Cup, he described how, after experiencing several setbacks, he changed his dream to the television presentation. She remembered getting the role of presenter in ¡I am a celebrity, get me out of here now! – a derivative program that supports the main TV event – at the time he felt he had "achieved,quot; at the age of 30.

She also hosted the popular ITV sister series X Factor, The Xtra Factor in 2014, but after being abandoned without ceremonies, the BBC offered her the opportunity to participate in that year's Strictly Come Dancing series.

She won, and her success with professional dancer Pasha Kovalev led X Factor mogul Simon Cowell to retrieve it, this time as host of the main program with Murs. The association only lasted a series, but then came its great opportunity, when Love Island landed.

Caroline was bubbly but hard as old boots when it needed to be. She rolled with the blows like no one else I've ever known.

I remember that I once wrote an opinion piece in an old paper in 2014, where I was too critical about his departure from the Xtra Factor. Only a few weeks later I was having dinner at Soho Groucho club when he arrived with a friend and carried bags full of shopping. He sat at a table in front of me and lifted my middle finger.

He winked at me, I approached, hugged each other and said, "Don't worry, Katie. Now I'm thick-skinned. You should know that. I have no choice."

For friends, she was loyal: she would help anyone if she could. She was a donor, a person who wanted to put a smile on other people's faces. A perfect example of this was when one of her closest friends celebrated her 40th birthday at the end of 2018.

Caroline had just joined the production of the Chicago West End, where she played the lead role of Roxie Hart, and had two weeks to prepare for the show.

Her friend had long planned her celebrations in Margate and Caroline was gutted that she simply couldn't do it.

The birthday girl and the rest of the party fully understood, knowing that Caroline would never miss a party if she didn't have to.

However, at 11 p.m. that night, he appeared out of nowhere and exclaimed: "I couldn't miss it!"

He stayed two hours before arriving home by car.

I saw her for the last time in June at the House Festival at Kenwood House, north London. He was in a good mood, rejecting the wide variety of drinks available and celebrating the court with a group of journalists.

I will always remember her laughing: she had a loud giggle and an equally strong voice.

Unlike many celebrities, she was an open book, she didn't hide anything from us and that's why we love her.

His friend, the beloved Love Island contestant, Mike Thalassitis, had recently died and his beloved program was under attack, along with ITV. He was asked how he felt about the situation and if he thought the program should be canceled. She backed up to the hilt, insisting it was her life.

How terribly sad is that perhaps one reason behind his tragic death is that he was no longer allowed to be part of it.