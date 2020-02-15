Carlos Correa de los Astros fights fire with fire by stealing signs, does not lower the temperature

%MINIFYHTMLcc69871d48295521d73f3ababe4f638f11% %MINIFYHTMLcc69871d48295521d73f3ababe4f638f12%

Carlos Correa faced everyone on Saturday.

Cody Bellinger Mike Fiers The Yankees Nationals Any other person who believes that the Astros continued to cheat after 2017. The Houston shortstop had something for all of them.

Will your refutation help reduce the fire that is engulfing the sport in early spring training? No, not when Correa went into heat himself.

The short version of his counterattack, in order of high to low intensity:

For Bellinger: Shut up. You have no idea what really happened with our sign theft scheme.

For the fiers: You weren't worried about cheating when you put on that World Series ring, right, whistleblower?

For the Yankees: Maybe I'll score more runs next time and stop crying to hear whistles.

For the nats: You are as clueless as Bellinger. Just be happy to beat us in the World Series last year. You have earned it.

It was mainly challenge and diversion and defense in Correa's sessions with national and local reporters at the Astros spring training facilities. To listen and watch from a distance, Correa seemed to speak not only for himself (he admitted having accepted stolen posters in 2017), but also for an organization that offered an apology salad on Thursday.

His most vigorous deviation was the claim that the Astros could not have stolen signs in the 2017 Series against the Dodgers, because receivers scored the super complicated Morse code in the postseason.

Correa also tried to point out that many of Houston's races in that series were scored with runners at second base, where the signs are impossible to read. (If Codebreaker could talk, could it have a different story?)

In addition, he said, the Astros never stole signs along the way, where they won Game 7. That ignores MLB's finding in their investigation of the trap that Houston was also stealing signs away from Minute Maid Park.

Meanwhile, his most vigorous defense was with his teammate José Altuve, who helped spread that word salad early in the week.

According to Correa, Altuve did not want to know what releases would come during his MVP 2017 season and he would be angry if someone tried to tell him, but now he is too humble to say so.

"He played fair," Correa told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network, part of a preamble to curse Bellinger for saying that Altuve "stole,quot; the MVP from Yankee judge Aaron. Correa also deviated there, causing Bellinger's career scoring error in Game 7 of the Series & # 39; 17.

Hearing Correa tell it, Altuve did not wear a bell under his shirt in 2019, nor any other Astro. (MLB said it found no evidence of buzzers). Didn't Altuve want his shirt removed from his body after closing Game 6 game against Yankee closer Aroldis Chapman? Correa's opinion is that Altuve was not shy because he was hiding a bell, but because he was hiding a bad partial tattoo on his collarbone.

(Well, that's more deviation. Someone tells Gary Sánchez that great story.)

Correa tried to fight fire with fire with his comments on Saturday. It's hard to say he won that fight. What he said will keep the spirits around baseball burning.