Cardiff 2 – 2 Wigan

Kieffer Moore gave Cardiff fans a taste of what they could have had, as he scored twice to win a point for Wigan in a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds were interested in signing the Welsh international last month, but they resist the price of £ 4 million Wigan. That decision almost persecuted them again, since twice he put his side to the head.

He was full of action from the start, as Cardiff sought to extend his undefeated career in the league to seven games to push himself into the play-off mix and Wigan tried to build his 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Lee Evans picked up the first yellow card of the game in the opening minute for a late challenge over Will Vaulks and the opening goal came in the fifth minute.

Image:

Wigan got a 2-2 draw at Cardiff



Evans and Gavin Massey built an attack that earned him a corner and a short ball to the Egyptian international Sam Morsy caught the nap of the local defense.

His low cross in the area was deftly deflected behind Alex Smithies towards Cardiff's goal by Moore while surrounded by three defenders to give the visitors the advantage.

The Bluebirds, who entered the game after a 3-0 victory at Huddersfield earlier this week, did not take long to return to the levels.

A long shot by Vaulks was directed backwards through the goal by Sean Morrison and Josh Murphy was on hand to beat David Marshall halfway through to score 1-1 after just eight minutes.

Confidence increased through the home team after the attack by Murphy and Marshall was forced to make significant saves from two free throws outside the Tomlin and Vaulks area.

Albert Adomah thought he had a penalty case just before the interval when the borrowed end claimed that a Wigan defender stopped him after an end-to-end counterattack.

Referee John Brooks was not impressed, but moments later he gave Wigan a kick when Curtis Nelson was tried for blocking Morsy's shot with his forearm.

Moore stepped forward and scored his second goal when he sent Smithies the wrong way in the quarter of an additional five minutes at the end of the first half.

Cardiff matched for the second time after 55 minutes when another long shot by Vaulks caused panic in Wigan's defense. The ball was only half clear and Marlon Pack picked up the pieces and scored through the chest of Wigan midfielder Kai Naismith.

Morrison had the ball in the net from a corner at the last minute of the extra time, but the referee ruled that there had been a foul on Marshall in Wigan's goal when he hit clear.