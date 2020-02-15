California Republicans sing the blues while reducing Republican landslides at Golden State – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Republicans hope to recover seven seats from the California House of Representatives lost in a 2018 loss, but Democrats are gaining ground among registered voters as the party seeks to have districts that could be critical in the fight to control the Congress.

Registration numbers are only an indicator of how the vote could change: elections are finally decided by who is presented. But the favorable inclination for Democrats and independents who tend to vote like them is a warning signal for the Republican Party to move toward the state primary elections on March 3. Democrats control House 232-197, with an independent vacancy and five vacancies.

%MINIFYHTML3b1aea108dbd744ce370bcffb82979bf11% %MINIFYHTML3b1aea108dbd744ce370bcffb82979bf12%

An example: at this stage in 2018, Republicans had a slim registration advantage in District 39, anchored in the former Republican stronghold of Orange County and now in the hands of Democratic representative Gil Cisneros.

But Democrats gained a small advantage of registering in the district later in 2018 and continues to grow. State figures published last week show that Democrats have accumulated a margin of almost 3 percentage points over the Republican Party as young Republican Kim prepares for a November rematch against Cisneros.

It's a similar story in neighboring District 48, where Democrat Harley Rouda was bothered by Republican representative Dana Rohrabacher two years ago. His Republican rivals this year include Michelle Steel, who heads the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The district known for its famous surfing waves and suburban fringes remains a welcoming terrain for the Republican Party: the party has a 6-point record lead, according to the latest figures. But that is more than 4 points from the same juncture before the 2018 primaries.

Comparing those two points in time, the Democratic registry has increased by approximately 16,000 and the number of Republican employees by just over 2,200. The number of independent voters also increased.

It is part of a broader pattern in California, which has become increasingly liberal for decades. Democrats control all state offices, occupy 46 of the 53 seats of the State Chamber and dominate both chambers of the Legislature.

Orange County, once considered a conservative holy land, was led by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race and the Democrats in 2018 won four seats in the House totally or partially in the county. Meanwhile, the Republican registry throughout the state has fallen below 24%, even below independents.

But other factors are at stake this year.

Acute interest in unresolved Democratic presidential primaries will inevitably increase voter registration numbers. President Donald Trump, who is very unpopular in California outside his central Republican base, may be pushing moderate Republican Party voters to independent ranks.

The state's newest voters, including many Hispanics and Asians, tend to be liberal-minded and mostly stay away from the Republican label. And it is possible that a group of changes in the state voter registration system designed to increase participation may be working against the Republican Party.

The growing reach of Democrats in California, even in traditionally Republican areas, "has been a long time trend … and more specifically since the 2016 elections," said Paul Mitchell of the non-partisan research firm Political Data Inc .

Torunn Sinclair, of the Republican National Committee of Congress, the political arm of the House of Representatives Republicans, stressed that a "trend does not always mean results."

Sinclair pointed out the battlefield of District 21 in the Central Valley agricultural belt, which has a great advantage of Democratic registration but had been in the hands of the Republican Party until the 2018 elections. This year, former Republican representative David Valadao is trying to claim the seat of the TJ Democrat Cox, who took it off in 2018.

"The seven Democrats who won ran with a blank board in 2018 now have to run on their records," Sinclair said in an email. "They have to answer why nothing is done,quot; in Washington.

The new data is not entirely encouraging for Democrats. Independents have long been the fastest growing voter group in the state, as many new voters, especially young people, depart from traditional parties.

The growing democratic inclination in competitive districts was underlined in statistics compiled by Political Data Inc.

Analyzing only the inscriptions for the first time, people who do not have a previous voting history in the state, the Democrats had registered about 1.4 million voters across the state between April 2018 and January 2020, while Republicans added around of 525,000.

Democrats had a 4-1 advantage among new Latino voters, and almost a 3-1 advantage with Asian voters for the first time. The count of new independent voters also eclipsed the rise of the Republican Party.

In District 21 of the Central Valley, where agriculture dominates the economy, Democrats registered more than 12,000 new Hispanic voters; Republicans, 3,200, according to political data. Most of the new Hispanic voters, however, registered as independent, with a hint of other minor parties.

Among other key races:

• The tenth district in the Central Valley is represented by Democratic representative Josh Harder, who overthrew Republican incumbent Jeff Denham in 2018. Democrats had a 3-point registration advantage in 2018 and have joined that since, including the Registration of some 13,000 new elderly voters. 18 to 34 while Republicans added 7,300 in that age group.

• District 25 north of Los Angeles is vacant after Democratic representative Katie Hill resigned in the midst of a sex scandal and a House ethics investigation. The Democratic margin is about 6 points, compared to just under 4 points two years ago. Democrats registered new Latino voters in the district by a margin of more than 3-1, compared to Republicans. Former Republican representative Steve Knight, who lost to Hill in 2018, is among those seeking the seat.

• District 45 in Orange County, held by Democratic representative Katie Porter, still has a Republican inclination. But the registration margin has been reduced to more than half since 2018. Democrats have added about 25,000 registered for the first time, Republicans about 15,000.

• The advantage of registering the Republican Party in District 49, anchored in San Diego County, has been reduced for years and Democrats have come closer even this year. The seat is being defended by Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who is being challenged by Republican Brian Maryott.

• A possible bright spot for Republicans: Rep. Devin Nunes, who has drawn national attention for his stubborn defense of Pres. It seems likely that Trump will keep his seat in District 22 of Congress, which includes parts of Fresno counties and Tulare in the Central Valley.

© Copyright 2020 by Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.