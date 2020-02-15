Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Melissa Fumero welcomes baby No. 2

It's a party of four!

Brooklyn nine and nine star Melissa Fumero I had a lot to celebrate Valentine's day. The 37-year-old actress shared the exciting news that she and her husband, David Fumero, welcomed his second son.

"Welcome to the world, Axel," Melissa captioned her Instagram post, along with a black and white image of her little nugget. "You made Valentine's Day my new favorite party!"

David did not take long to also share the special news for babies on his social media page.

"I got the best #valentines #day Present!", Said the 47-year-old actor, along with a photo of him holding his newborn. "Mom is a teacher in baking these! I'm a lucky guy! Welcome to the Axel world! 02/14/20."

The couple, who married in 2007, are already parents of a 3-year-old boy, Enzo Fumero.

In addition, the couple's famous friends have long since filled them with love on Instagram for the baby news.