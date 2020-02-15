Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Melissa Fumero welcomes baby No. 2

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE
It's a party of four!
Brooklyn nine and nine star Melissa Fumero I had a lot to celebrate Valentine's day. The 37-year-old actress shared the exciting news that she and her husband, David Fumero, welcomed his second son.
"Welcome to the world, Axel," Melissa captioned her Instagram post, along with a black and white image of her little nugget. "You made Valentine's Day my new favorite party!"
David did not take long to also share the special news for babies on his social media page.
"I got the best #valentines #day Present!", Said the 47-year-old actor, along with a photo of him holding his newborn. "Mom is a teacher in baking these! I'm a lucky guy! Welcome to the Axel world! 02/14/20."
The couple, who married in 2007, are already parents of a 3-year-old boy, Enzo Fumero.
In addition, the couple's famous friends have long since filled them with love on Instagram for the baby news.
Brooklyn nine and nine star, Stephanie BeatrizHe commented: "I am so happy for you and your beautiful family! You are rude!"
Ant Man actor, Bobby Cannavale He also responded. "Beautiful," he wrote. "Congratulations to you, David and Enzo!"
"Ohhhhh how BEAUTIFUL,quot; Diana Maria Riva shared. "Congratulations lovely mom!"
"Amazing," People-fied star, Julissa Calderon, said. "God bless you!"
In November, the Gossip Girl alum talked about her second pregnancy in a refreshingly honest Instagram subtitle.
"Oh yes, I am very pregnant," he shared in a refreshing and sincere post. "To be honest, I didn't feel like publishing it because this pregnancy has been much harder and … don't I feel so pretty? But yesterday I received a really intense massage, an incredible chiropractic fit and my hair feels thicker. .. so I feel a little cute today. "
Congratulations to the couple for the new addition to their family!
