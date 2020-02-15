Britney Spears is seen wearing a medical boot on a rare public tour

Britney Spears He is putting his best foot forward, despite his cast.

%MINIFYHTML979c32f2b29c2b5010e130ef236659aa13% %MINIFYHTML979c32f2b29c2b5010e130ef236659aa14%

Recently, the 38-year-old star was seen on a rare public excursion.

%MINIFYHTML979c32f2b29c2b5010e130ef236659aa15% %MINIFYHTML979c32f2b29c2b5010e130ef236659aa16%

She was photographed taking a walk through a tanning salon in Los Angeles and was seen wearing a medical boot on her left foot.

For her appearance in the afternoon, the singer opted for an informal ensemble that was perfect for sunny weather. Spears put on a short top with bright red buttons, white shorts and casual sandals.

While it is not clear why Britney was wearing a medical boot, many assume it could be due to her active lifestyle.

Fans of the pop star know from her Instagram posts that she is a fitness expert and loves the outdoors.

She has demonstrated her athletic abilities in many social media videos, which include a variety of dance clips, yoga poses, gymnastics and more.

In addition, the pop star also recently rode with her lifelong boyfriend, Sam Asghari.