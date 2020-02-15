Britney Spears is seen wearing a medical boot on a rare public tour

Coleman-Rayner
Britney Spears He is putting his best foot forward, despite his cast.
Recently, the 38-year-old star was seen on a rare public excursion.
She was photographed taking a walk through a tanning salon in Los Angeles and was seen wearing a medical boot on her left foot.
For her appearance in the afternoon, the singer opted for an informal ensemble that was perfect for sunny weather. Spears put on a short top with bright red buttons, white shorts and casual sandals.
While it is not clear why Britney was wearing a medical boot, many assume it could be due to her active lifestyle.
Fans of the pop star know from her Instagram posts that she is a fitness expert and loves the outdoors.
She has demonstrated her athletic abilities in many social media videos, which include a variety of dance clips, yoga poses, gymnastics and more.
In addition, the pop star also recently rode with her lifelong boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
On Valentine's Day, he shared a moving tribute to his protagonist, while enjoying the outdoors and riding horses together.
"Happy Asheghetam Day," he captioned his Instagram, along with a video clip of his day. "Happy fourth Valentine's day together my lioness @britneyspears,quot;.
Last month, Sam told E! News about his love for exercise and Britney's and how they make time to exercise together.
"(Britney) is a natural athlete, so the information she has about exercise combined with what I know about fitness is what you see when we collaborate on the new movements we do together," he shared. "It looks great on camera, but the movements are much more difficult in person than they seem."
"We work a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises," he continued. "I can't do many of the yoga movements she does. She is a born athlete and tries hard, combining dance with various workouts."
Sam also talked about his love for doing outdoor activities together.
"Most of the activities we do involve movement anyway. We are going to ride a horse, ride a bike and now we are thinking about skydiving," he explained. "Skydiving is a very active sport, so we are looking to practice it. We do many outdoor activities together. We really want to venture out and live the best possible quality of life."
Hopefully, Britney recovers quickly!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML979c32f2b29c2b5010e130ef236659aa17%