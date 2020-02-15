British tourist & # 39; thrown into a dirty cell for patting the security guard of the male airport & # 39; It is released

Mail Online can reveal that British tourist Tony Camoccio, who was jailed in Egypt for patting an airport security guard on his back, has been released.

Camoccio, 51, was thrown into the notorious jail of the One Hurghada police station after the official falsely accused him of sexual assault while on his way home after a family vacation at a Red Sea resort.

But today a judge at the Hurghada court ended his nightmare when he ruled that there was insufficient evidence to retain Camoccio and released him.

Camoccio was taken from the court to a local police station to prepare for his release and his lawyer said he is expected to return to his home in Sutton, Surrey, tomorrow night after paying a bail of 20,000 Egyptian pounds (shortly less than £ 1,000)

Camoccio, extremely relieved, told Mailonline: “ I am very excited to return home and I cannot wait to see my whole family and rest after last week's events.

"I am very grateful to everyone for their support, my friends and family, my lawyer Elezab Ali Elezab, John Kenny of the consulate and Radha Stirling, who have done everything possible to take me home."

Tony Camoccio (second from left) in the photo after his release with his wife Joan, his son Remo (far right) and his lawyer Elezab Ali Elezab

This is the time when Mr. Camoccio, from Sutton, in Surrey, was arrested at the airport after the security guard was offended by his actions and accused the Briton of sexual assault.

"I will give him that, and he would have paid much more than that to get him out," said his father, Peter Camoccio, 73, who was preparing to fly to help Tony's wife, Joan, and his son, Remo. who have fought for their liberation in Egypt.

& # 39; I am on the moon. It is very, very good. I don't know what I would have done if he hadn't gone out. I don't know if I could have taken it.

& # 39; I'm elated. It's Christmas and birthday completely. Now I'm going to get drunk.

Camoccio, who runs a window installation company, has lived in constant fear since his arrest seven days ago.

He has been put in a dirty cell with 25 other inmates, without regular access to food and water, abused by guards in a prison where the blows are delivered freely.

The 51-year-old father, Peter Camoccio, says his son is being held in an Egyptian cell without a roof and sleeping on a concrete floor with only a blanket to warm up after being arrested.

Tony Camoccio, photographed with his wife Joan and son Remo, is relieved to be leaving prison

Camoccio's nightmare began on Saturday, February 8, when he jokingly slapped a security guard at the airport in the back after the officer searched him at the airport to go home.

His supporters told how he remained awake at night listening to the screams of other prisoners being tortured and trembling so much when he first appeared in court that he could not speak.

They launched a large campaign with an online petition that attracted more than 5,000 signatures, in addition to protesting in front of the Egyptian embassy in Mayfair, London.

"Tony's friends have made him proud," said Christine Sachett, 68, who has known Camoccio's family for more than 50 years.

"But the whole country has backed the petition and people from all over the world have been signing."

& # 39; I feel in cloud nine. I couldn't be happier for Tony, his wife and their children. Tony never deserved any of this. Egypt is definitely not on my list of places to go on vacation.

Camoccio was handcuffed in prison after the complaint was made at Hurghada airport on Saturday last week. For two days his family could not get food, water and clothes for him, and he slept on a concrete floor with shorts and a shirt with a thin blanket.

The same prison was described as & # 39; horrenda & # 39; by British woman Laura Plummer, 34, of Hull, who spent two months in prison in 2018, as part of a 14-month sentence for a drug offense.

Camoccio was at the airport (above) returning to Surrey after a family vacation with his wife Joan and his son when he was arrested for petting the security man.

Mr. Comaccio was thrown into the notorious number one police station in Hurghada (above) where British woman Laura Plummer was held when she was arrested for smuggling analgesics.

Ms. Plummer said there were fights every night and witnessed the torture of an inmate.

Camoccio returned to court exactly one week later to face the charge, which was recorded as "harassment,quot; by the security guard, after local police requested 15 more days to investigate the alleged assault.

Mr. Camoccio's wife and son were in court terrified of who would face another two weeks in Hurghada prison.

In January of last year, Ms. Plummer (with her boyfriend) was released after 14 months in jail.

However, the case collapsed because the prosecution could not provide any evidence of CCTV to support its claim that Camoccio had tried to put his finger at the bottom of the security guard.

Camoccio's family had repeatedly asked to see CCTV images, but the requests were denied. They are now celebrating in a hotel in Hurghada.

Radha Stirling, of Detainees in Dubai, a campaign group that supported Camoccio's family during the terrible experience, said: "While the charges were clearly unfounded, we must emphasize that British authorities and the international press did not pay attention to this case,quot;. There is no reason to believe that Tony would be a free man today.

"The dangers of legal abuse in Egypt are severe and, despite the rapid resolution of this case, anyone considering traveling to the country should be aware of the risks.

"As is often the case with foreigners in the region, unless their international situation is highlighted, they have no guarantee of safe resolutions when they suffer in the dark."