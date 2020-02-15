Bristol R 2 – 1 Blackpool

Josh Ginnelly finished the race without victories of 14 Bristol Rovers games with a goal at 84 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Blackpool of 10 men.

%MINIFYHTMLb217c0f7d6c0a741b8898cae918afb6411% %MINIFYHTMLb217c0f7d6c0a741b8898cae918afb6412%

The substitute gave the decisive touch to a shot by Jonson Clarke-Harris from a distance to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and gave manager Ben Garner his first victory since he took over in December.

David Dunn had to wait less than two minutes for his first goal as interim Blackpool boss, with Connor Ronan knocking to the right and crossing Gary Madine to score with a fierce shot for the first time from 12 yards.

But the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute when Ben Heneghan was shown a direct red card for a sliding challenge from behind at Clarke-Harris.

The rovers matched in the 73rd minute with an impressive blow from central Alfie Kilgour, whose wind-assisted shot from 35 yards headed for the upper corner.

Josh Ginnelly then won it for late Rovers.

The game was dominated by strong wind and torrential rain.

Matty Virtue lost two chances in the second half for Blackpool and in the substitute for death Nathan Delfouneso could not beat Rovers goalkeeper Jamal Blackman one by one.