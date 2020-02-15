Brad Pitt makes a surprising move after years of tension and divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, who is full of surprises these days, opened his eyes wide when he decided to greet his children at a large public event.

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband recently won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for her role as the fun and wild double of Cliff Booth in the hit movie. Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Brad made sure to deliver a memorable speech by becoming very political and mentioning his sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11.

The 56-year-old actor said during his speech: "I think of my friends for taking me to the drive-in," when I won this award. And then he continued: "(Thank you) to all the wonderful people I've met along the way. To be here today, Once upon a time in Hollywood. Isn't that the truth? … (And) this is for my children who they color everything I do. I adore you. "

He continued to stir the political pot saying: "They told me I only had 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that the clan was delighted that their father decided to recognize them in his speech.

The well-known person had this to say: “They loved to shout at them, that was a sweet moment for everyone. The older they get, the more they appreciate the incredible talents their parents are. They know they are blessed and lucky to have Brad as their father. But at the end of the day, they are still children, and he remains just a father to them, not Brad Pitt, the Oscar winner, definitely keeps his feet on the ground. "

The source continued to share: "When Brad is with his children, his mind is in them, not in himself and not in his career. It is focused solely on them and connects with them where they are. I would be surprised if I really had an Oscar party with them, it's not really their style."

It was recently revealed that Brad found a way to reconnect with his teenage son, Maddox, after years of alleged confusion.



