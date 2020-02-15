Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, remarries her ex-husband, continues to call Zeus Network for not paying him

Valentine's day is the day you express how much you appreciate your partner. For Tokyo Toni, it was the best Valentine's day because she married her ex-husband.

Toni announced to fans that he would remarry her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter earlier this week. His difficult relationship with his daughter seems to be in a good place because Chyna was present, more or less.

Blac Chyna launched on Instagram to see his mother's ceremony. Toni was dressed in a white sleeveless dress while her husband now wore a black and white suit.

The two were husband and wife for the first time in 2012 before divorcing in 2017. Marcelo even had to impose a restraining order on the woman who allegedly threatened to open his head.

However, it is clear that everything is forgiven and, hopefully, the second time is a charm.

Meanwhile, the reality star that has been considered gold on television is calling Zeus Network for not paying him for the series he starred in. Mainly Tokyo Toni finds love as soon as possible.

In one of the many publications that block the entertainment application, Tokyo writes: ‘Where is my money ZEUS @thezeusnetwork THAT I HAVE BEEN PAID BUT RECEIVING NEW SHOWS! Keep in mind that they didn't finish my show. They didn't even make a poster to say who won. Even today they didn't tell you to watch my show even once. Gross. Using the little man for your Fall Guy seems to be the biggest corruption in Hollywood! The difference is that this is not Hollywood, it is a black that arrives and never receives! Do you want to be famous @lemuelplummer PAY MY MONEY BRO! YOUR PATENT HOW IT MADE ME! THINK YOUR CUTE! I KNEW I DID NOTHING! I'M GOING !! MICHAEL KENAN IS MY LAWYER AS YOU KNOW !! PAY ME AND LET THE past be past !!!!!!!!!!!!! You took things to the personal brother! Weak b8888 #tokyotoni ".

Ad

Congratulations to Tokyo for your ceremony.



Post views:

0 0