Birm & # 39; ham 1 – 1 Brentford

The promotional position of the Brentford & # 39; s Sky Bet Championship was verified by the resurgent Birmingham in a 1-1 draw at St. Andrew & # 39; s.

The bees won a point thanks to Ethan Pinnock's first goal for the club to cancel Lukas Jutkiewicz's 12th goal of the season for Blues.

The draw extended Birmingham's unbeaten streak to 10 games in all competitions.

The blues dominated the early stages and the teen feeling Jude Bellingham was close to giving them a six-minute lead.

The 16-year-old, a £ 30 million goal for Chelsea and Manchester United, entered and his 20-yard curler beat David Raya and recovered from the post.

Jeremie Bela showed a long-range effort inches wide before Jutkiewicz broke the deadlock after 13 minutes.

Gary Gardner's low center was overturned by former Brentford striker Scott Hogan on the near post and Jutkiewicz provided an impeccable finish.

But Brentford only needed four minutes to level Pinnock's first goal for the club.

Emiliano Marcondes floated in a deep corner and nobody picked up the center that went to the far post.

Blues hit back and Raya shook Marc Roberts's header, but the hosts needed a good stop from Lee Camp to deny Ollie Watkins his 21st goal of the season.

Watkins ran towards a direct pass from Marcondes, but saw his shot bravely blocked by the always alert Camp that ran to reduce the angle.

Brentford sought to turn the screw in the final stages, but Camp again stood out to avoid Marcondes' fierce effort.

Pinnock was almost the villain in the final minutes when he seemed to drive in the area, but referee Stephen Martin did not move.

What the managers said …

Birmingham & # 39; s Pep Clotet: "We are making this transition and progression to be stronger with the ball and more dominant. I think that in the first 25, 30 minutes we were really dominant, with good combinations and a good offensive football."

"We were very strong today; we didn't have to defend any Brentford counterattack. This means that the team is not only developing offensively, but also takes care of the important things that must be done to avoid getting into trouble., As at the beginning of the season ".

From Brentford Thomas Frank: "We should have won, but we must take risks and be more great at the decisive moments."

"It was a difficult game in difficult circumstances, with wind, rain and a bad pitch, but it was the same for both teams."