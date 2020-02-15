Big Daddy Kane states that & # 39; Eminem is the Kobe Bryant of hip hop & # 39 ;!

Big Daddy Kane, a hip hop icon from the 1990s, is going viral today, by making some interesting comments, about the great basketball dead Kobe Bryant and Eminem.

According to Big Daddy Kane, the two men have much in common.

In a recent podcast appearance, Big Daddy Kane was asked who was the rapper in the history of hip hop, the closest thing to Kobe.

And Kane said: Eminem.

The big hip hop called the podcast Cherie & # 39; s World with Cherie Johnson, and explained that he thinks Eminem is the rap equivalent to Kobe Bryant. Kane told a story about the first time he met Kobe Bryant, and his reaction after learning about Kobe's tragic death.

So what does Eminem have that Kane finds so similar to Kobe?

Well, Kane talked about how, before meeting Kobe, people told him about Kobe's "arrogant,quot; reputation. But when he met the basketball legend, Kobe was quite humble. He said the same about Em.

Kane also discussed how Kobe rose in rank due to his pure talent on the court. That's another thing he has in common with Marshall Mathers, according to Kane.

The Detroit icon had to fight through countless obstacles, before becoming one of the Gods of Rap.