Home Entertainment Big Daddy Kane states that & # 39; Eminem is the Kobe...

Big Daddy Kane states that & # 39; Eminem is the Kobe Bryant of hip hop & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Big Daddy Kane, a hip hop icon from the 1990s, is going viral today, by making some interesting comments, about the great basketball dead Kobe Bryant and Eminem.

According to Big Daddy Kane, the two men have much in common.

In a recent podcast appearance, Big Daddy Kane was asked who was the rapper in the history of hip hop, the closest thing to Kobe.

And Kane said: Eminem.

The big hip hop called the podcast Cherie & # 39; s World with Cherie Johnson, and explained that he thinks Eminem is the rap equivalent to Kobe Bryant. Kane told a story about the first time he met Kobe Bryant, and his reaction after learning about Kobe's tragic death.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©