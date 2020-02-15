Bellinger, Bauer and GMs assault the Astros scam and apologize recently – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2c407cc5639ed1c56b2a38a49d9976de11% %MINIFYHTML2c407cc5639ed1c56b2a38a49d9976de12%

The National League's Most Valuable Player, Cody Bellinger, called Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros for stealing their trophies and said he suspected they were also planning last season.

"One hundred percent," said the Dodgers slugger. "I don't know why they would stop."

All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer went even further.

"I will not let them forget the fact that they are hypocrites, they are cheats, they have stolen them from many other people and the game itself," Bauer told reporters at the Cincinnati spring training camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

The consequences of the Astros bill theft scam continued Friday, a day after Houston owner Jim Crane was widely criticized for an apology that sounded hollow to many.

“They cheated. They were found guilty of it. And I haven't heard it yet, "said Washington general Mike Rizzo, whose team beat Houston in Game 7 of the World Series last year.

“What hurts me the most is that it puts a black cloud over the sport I love. And that's not right. The commissioner did an investigation and discovered that they cheated in 2017 and 2018. Someone has to say the words there: "cheated." And that is important to me, "said Rizzo.

The new Dodgers pitcher, Alex Wood, had another message for the Astros: watch out. It has been speculated that the Houston hitters could face reprisals in the field of opposing pitchers.

"It would be hard to say no. I mean, they got into the lives of many kids," he said.

"But I wouldn't be surprised if something like this happened, to be honest. It's funny, because I'm pretty sure it will probably happen. Someone will take it in their own hands, and they'll be suspended more than any of those guys had the biggest scandal of cheat in 100 years. It will be quite ironic when that happens, because I'm sure that's how it will end up playing. "

Meanwhile, some more Astros on that 2017 team spoke.

"There is a line and it definitely crossed. I want to apologize to fans, Major League Baseball, my teammates and anyone else who has been affected by this," said new Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Mets teammate J.D. Davis said he felt "ashamed,quot; of being part of the scandal. He also admitted not telling the truth in December when, when asked what he knew about the Houston trash can scheme, he said: "I really have no idea or idea."

"I spoke a little prematurely," Davis said at the Mets camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "MLB called and cooperated with them."

Tony Kemp was also in those Astros. Promoted to the big leagues at the end of 2017, his new Houston teammates asked him quickly if he wanted to be part of the poster theft scheme.

His answer was a firm no.

"Once I got there in September, the system was already in place and I tried to keep my head down," said the box player at the Oakland camp.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said he thought the Astros had violated the rules long before Commissioner Rob Manfred published his report in January.

"I will recognize that we had many conversions with Major League Baseball in recent years about suspicions, but having suspicions and being able to prove it are two different things," Cashman said.

Crane initially said he didn't think the scam would impact the games when the Astros won the 2017 World Series, then backed off and said it was hard to determine. The Yankees lost to the Astros in a seven-game American League Championship Series that year, losing all four games in Houston.

"I definitely think it had an effect on things, no doubt," Cashman said at the Yankee camp in Tampa, Florida. “Certainly, the Houston Astros were the only ones with a clear advantage over their opponents. That is the fact. So I don't think anyone can disagree with that even if they try. "

Bauer was not so diplomatic.

"They made fun of everything about everyone who said they were doing something under the table or illegal or whatever," Bauer said, throwing some expletives and adding, "Now you're lying about your apologies."

“What did you expect from them? All the time they had been super derogatory and it is very obvious that they do not believe that it has affected the game. They feel they were right. You can say a false apology, ”he said.

Bellinger said Yankee star Aaron Judge deserved more in 2017, as did the Dodgers, who lost Game 7 of the World Series to Houston.

"These boys were cheating for three years," Bellinger said. "I think people don't realize that Altuve stole an MVP from Judge in the 17th." Everyone knows they stole our ring. "