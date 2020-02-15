Beijing hardens quarantine rules in the battle of coronavirus

Authorities in China tightened their coronavirus quarantine rules for Beijing on Friday, saying that all residents returning from outside the capital must be isolated for 14 days.

The order was the last sign that China's leaders were still struggling to establish the right balance in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus that began a few months ago in Wuhan, 600 miles south of the capital, while restarting the economy, which has been hampered by the epidemic.

As of Friday, the coronavirus had infected more than 66,000 people, almost all in mainland China, including more than 1,700 medical workers, and killed more than 1,500 people, all but three in mainland China.

What is a coronavirus?

It is a new virus named for the crown-shaped peaks that protrude from its surface. Coronavirus can infect both animals and people, and can cause a variety of respiratory diseases from the common cold to more dangerous conditions, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS. How contagious is the virus?

According to a preliminary investigation, it seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and possibly airborne. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could infect between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures. How worried should I be?

While the virus is a serious public health problem, the risk for most people outside of China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat. Who is working to contain the virus?

World Health Organization officials praised China's aggressive response to the virus by closing transportation, schools and markets. This week, a team of experts from the W.H.O. He came to Beijing to offer assistance. What happens if I am traveling?

The United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who recently traveled to China and several airlines have canceled flights. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands frequently is the most important thing you can do, along with staying home when you are sick.



The infection has also reached more than two dozen countries and territories, being the last Egypt, which on Friday became the first country on the African continent to report a confirmed case. International health officials have expressed deep concern about coronavirus infections in Africa, where medical systems are among the least equipped to handle them.