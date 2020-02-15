Beijing hardens quarantine rules in the battle of coronavirus

Authorities in China tightened their coronavirus quarantine rules for Beijing on Friday, saying that all residents returning from outside the capital must be isolated for 14 days.
The order was the last sign that China's leaders were still struggling to establish the right balance in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus that began a few months ago in Wuhan, 600 miles south of the capital, while restarting the economy, which has been hampered by the epidemic.
As of Friday, the coronavirus had infected more than 66,000 people, almost all in mainland China, including more than 1,700 medical workers, and killed more than 1,500 people, all but three in mainland China.
The infection has also reached more than two dozen countries and territories, being the last Egypt, which on Friday became the first country on the African continent to report a confirmed case. International health officials have expressed deep concern about coronavirus infections in Africa, where medical systems are among the least equipped to handle them.
This week, China's top officials ordered people to return to their urban workplaces from their home towns. Tens of millions had gone to their homes to celebrate the Lunar New Year holidays before the government recognized the severity of the epidemic. They have faced the local government checkpoints on the way back to work and then long quarantines on their return to the big cities.
But while national leaders may be concerned that travel restrictions and quarantines may be preventing companies from having enough workers to resume total production, that didn't stop Beijing's municipal leaders from tightening controls in the city even more. Friday night.
The policy can reduce the chances that people returning from the interior can infect the country's elite.
The new rules also require that those who return to the city notify in advance of their arrival to the authorities of their residential area. China maintained extensive controls over citizens' movements under Mao, and some of the institutions and norms of that period have recently been imposed again.
Even before Beijing issued its new rules, the so-called neighborhood committees had played an increasingly assertive role throughout the country, including in Shanghai, the country's largest city. The committees have been demanding that recent returnees isolate themselves for 14 days upon arrival, and venture out for little except food.
Anxiety about coronavirus transmissions has caused sharp falls in international travel and forced the cancellation or delay of many conferences and other events. But officials of the International Olympic Committee reiterated on Friday that the Summer Games in Tokyo would continue as planned, citing discussions with the World Health Organization.