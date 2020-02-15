BART police report an 18% drop in crime from this time last year – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – BART police report an 18% decrease in crime throughout the system from January 2019 to January 2020.

The newly appointed BART police chief, Ed Alvarez, attributes the fall of the crime to some of the security initiatives recently adopted by the system. He cited the greater presence of BART police on trains and stations as a contributing factor.

%MINIFYHTML8f44c812f6001f9550522bab863f2c0d13% %MINIFYHTML8f44c812f6001f9550522bab863f2c0d14%

“The partnerships and collaborations that we have established have been fundamental as we look for ways to reduce these problems in our system. Our extension team connects people in crisis with long-term services, ”Álvarez told the BART Board of Directors on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML8f44c812f6001f9550522bab863f2c0d15% %MINIFYHTML8f44c812f6001f9550522bab863f2c0d16%

Cell phone thefts showed a significant drop. There were 74 robberies in January last year and only 46 in January 2020, approximately a 38% decrease.

RELATED:

Álvarez says that Alameda, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are expected to join others to provide dedicated homeless assistance teams later this year.

KPIX asked BART passengers if they noticed any difference after the fall of the reported crime.

“I would definitely like to see some security. I don't know if I've seen any, certainly not in uniform, "said BART passenger Mike Young.

BART's latest initiative is to assign a number of BART police officers to patrol individual stations instead of jumping between several different stops.

On Monday, BART users met with representatives of the new "ambassador,quot; program of the transit agency that aims to improve safety.

A step above the community service officers, but not the BART sworn police officers, these men and women will travel on the trains and patrol the platforms in pairs at night and on weekends. Ambassadors are part of a six-month pilot program aimed at making BART users feel safer.

As recently as Tuesday, a man violently assaulted another person with a chain on a BART train near the Lake Merritt station in Oakland. The CHP arrested the suspect on Thursday.