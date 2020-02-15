Barcelona 2 – 1 Getafe

Barcelona beat Getafe by third place 2-1 at home to follow the rivals of the League title, Real Madrid, but the impressive visitors made the champions sweat for all three points.

Antoine Griezmann ended his scoring drought in the League with 33 minutes left at Camp Nou, before Sergi Roberto doubled the home team's lead just six minutes later to leave Getafe facing an uphill task.

The substitute Angel Rodriguez withdrew one for the visitors shortly after the hour mark, and then goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen tore an effort.

But, despite a nervous ending, Quique Setien's team managed to watch the game to move level in points with Real at the top of the table. Zinedine Zidane's men receive Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Getafe has been the surprise package this season and headed for Saturday's match only one place behind his opponents after a series of four consecutive victories.

Image:

Sergi Roberto, congratulated by Lionel Messi, is doubling Barcelona's leadership



Visitors thought they had opened the scoring midway through the opening period when Allan Nyom followed Jorge Molina's saved header to score Ter Stegen, but after a VAR review, the attack was canceled after Nyom was awarded to have committed a Samuel Umtiti is missing in the building.

With 12 minutes remaining until the interval, Griezmann put in front of the house. Lionel Messi's perfect pass found the former Atlético de Madrid striker, who made no mistake with his final, cutting the ball over Getafe's goalkeeper, David Soria, to

He scored in the league for the first time since he won a 4-1 victory against Alavés on December 21.

Barcelona seemed to have eliminated the game after 39 minutes when Roberto scored only the second goal of the league in his career.

Roberto, whose only other blow in the league for Barça came in a 2-0 victory at home against Real Betis in August 2017, became the post after the crossing of Junior Firpo.

Image:

Angel answered for Getafe, but they couldn't get a point from Camp Nou



He scored the eighth goal of the Barcelona League in the era of Setien, and was notably the first in which Messi did not play any role, either scoring or supporting.

The head of Getafe, José Bordalas, introduced Rodriguez shortly after the break, and the substitute soon appeared on the score sheet when Jaime Mata's cross flew home with 66 minutes on the clock.

Moments later, Rodriguez, who scored eight goals in the league as a substitute this period, gave the hosts a real scare when Ter Stegen stopped his quick shot, who then prevented Mata from taking advantage of the rebound.

Elsewhere, Real Mallorca they left the relegation places with a vital victory 1-0 against Wings.

Bundesliga – RB Leipzig back to top

Image:

RB Leipzig regained first place in the Bundesliga on Saturday



RB Leipzig easier spent fighting Werder Bremen 3-0 to claim first place in the Bundesliga, two points ahead of champion Bayern Munich.

Having failed to win in his last four games in all competitions, Leipzig was desperate to recover and Lukas Klostermann's 18-minute goal quickly placed them in the driver's seat.

Patrik Schick, who had established Klostermann, then grabbed one himself, heading for his sixth league goal in the 39th minute before Nordi Mukiele clung to a deep cross to shoot on his third goal a minute after the restart.

Leipzig has 45 points, with Bayern, who is in action against Cologne on Sunday, two behind with 43 points. Former champion Werder, who has now lost eight of his last nine league games, is trapped in 17th place, one point above Paderborn's last spot.

Bayer Leverkusen won an exciting game against Union Berlin. Two goals in the first half saw the score 1-1 in the last ten minutes, with Moussa Diaby putting Bayer ahead in the 83rd minute. Marius Bulter called for Union Berlin four minutes later, but a goal from Karim Bellarabi in the 94 minutes snatched a 3-2 victory for Bayer.

Wolfsburg also beat Hoffenheim 3-2, Hertha Berlin they were 2-1 winners against Paderborn While Augsburg tied 1-1 SC Freiburg.