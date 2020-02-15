"Atlanta,quot; star Brian Tyree Henry chosen as first openly gay superhero in Marvel's "The Eternals,quot;

%MINIFYHTML9273ad9adc9dad35171d79ac1668614911% %MINIFYHTML9273ad9adc9dad35171d79ac1668614912%

# Roommates, if you are a Marvel fan, then this news is definitely for you. Just out of his role in the "Joker,quot; Academy Award-winning film, "Atlanta,quot; star Brian Tyree Henry is ready to make history, as he has just been chosen as the first openly gay superhero in an upcoming movie from Marvel.

Although "Atlanta,quot; is still on pause, the star of the series Brian Tyree Henry has been incredibly busy, and his latest role will firmly consolidate his place in film history. As reported by @Shadow_Act, it has been announced that Brian will play the role of Phastos, the first openly gay superhero in the upcoming Marvel movie "The Eternals." He will also be part of a couple and his love interest will be interpreted by actor Haaz Sleiman.

The news was revealed by Sleiman during a recent interview with LGBT news media New Now Next. While giving some details about the film, he confirmed that his character will be married to Brian and that they will also have a child together. In addition, according to reports, they will share a kiss on the screen, which makes them the first same-sex couple in the Marvel universe to do so.

Sleiman also spoke very well of Brian and what fans can expect from an on-screen historical representation of an LGBT relationship:

"It's a beautiful and very touching kiss. Everyone cried on the set. For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty to this part, and in One moment I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it is important to remind the world that in the community we were all children, one point, we forget that because we are always represented as sexual or rebellious, we forget to connect with that part human. "

Although the anticipation for the film is high, fans will have to wait a bit, since "The Eternals,quot; is not scheduled to hit theaters until November 6.th.

