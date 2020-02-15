As WWE is hit by investors, are fans losing interest? – Up News Info Tampa

World Wrestling Entertainment is taking a beating from investors who seem to have lost confidence in the company after a massive shake of management last week. Now WWE says other important changes could be under way in the near future, including a significant overhaul of its over-the-top transmission service, WWE Network.

Stock prices, which traded close to $ 100 per share last April, have yielded more than half of their value. When the markets opened Thursday morning, the shares were trading at their lowest level in almost two years before recovering a bit.

The dismissal of co-chairs George Barrios and Michelle Wilson for a long time on January 30 apparently came out of nowhere. According to reports, many within the company were stunned when immediate departures were announced. Reverberant shock waves sent WWE shares to a free fall.

At a conference call with investors on Thursday, WWE President Vince McMahon said the layoffs were due to a disagreement about how the company should better execute corporate strategies.

The mass sale and administrative review took place despite the fact that the company recorded record revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019. Two massive television rights agreements went into effect last fall. Under the terms of the new agreements, Fox allegedly pays WWE $ 205 million annually for the right to air Slap on Friday nights while NBC Universal is raising $ 265 million to keep Monday Night Raw in his former home of USA Network. The hard five-year agreements will bring the staggering $ 2.35 billion to the company's coffers.

The value of professional wrestling and sports and live entertainment on television has never been so high. The networks are placing premiums on live programming "DVR-proof,quot; as viewers continue to cut the cable and switch to streaming services at a dizzying pace.

The fruits of the television contracts were immediately apparent as the agreements increased WWE revenues by 18 percent during its first three months of existence, bringing total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 to almost $ 323 million.

As a result, talent is signed with more lucrative long-term agreements than in previous years. The larger controls are being cut at least partially to prevent the All Elite Wrestling from jumping. The well-financed upstart, backed by the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, also recently secured a lucrative long-term television deal after only four months of existence.

For years, WWE had been the only major player in the wrestling game, but history shows that competition can be good for business. Before buying World Championship Wrestling in 2001, the overwhelming battle between the two promotions stimulated each one to register the audience and the popularity of sports entertainment to an all-time high.

To date, WWE maintains that the content and stories have not been changed to better compete with AEW.

"It really hasn't changed our point of view in terms of what we present," said McMahon. "We don't need more avant-garde content. We are one of the few programs that really is PG."

Despite following AEW in the qualifications on Wednesday nights, McMahon says NXT It continues to work "extremely well,quot; and will continue to be successful in the future.

So why the WWE hemorrhage value?

Because Wall Street finally realized what many in the business had noticed for years, fans are losing interest.

Despite record television contracts, ratings and total audience continue to erode Raw. And while Slap Frequently ends at the top of the coveted demography 18-49, the switch to network television has not produced the increase in audience that many had anticipated. Compared to its previous cable home, the show has increased 20 percent year-over-year. But in terms of total viewers, it often ends in third or fourth place among the four main networks.

Also problematic? So many less fans are buying tickets for live shows that the company is reducing the amount of events it produces each year. Last year, the company organized 56 less non-televised events in an effort to "optimize its tour schedule,quot; and stop what had become a loss of revenue.

Last quarter, the company cut its calendar on 17 dates. The results produced a mix, with an assistance from North America that increased by 15 percent to an average of 5,800 per show, while total ticket sales fell by almost $ 2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Internationally, attendance declined slightly, but overall revenues were slightly increased due to an average 30 percent increase in ticket prices.

In total, the slow ticket sales and the lack of a large-scale event in Australia reduced total live event revenue by 13 percent lower for the 2019 calendar year.

Additional alarms are ringing from the WWE network. The number of subscribers has decreased substantially despite continued substantial investments in the product. This metric is of particular concern, as it represents a decrease in more dedicated fighting fans, those who are willing to pay $ 9.99 each month for access to premium content, including event-paid events. Subscriptions fell 10 percent to 1.42 million during the fourth quarter. The decrease is due in large part to the decision to transmit WWE NXT in the USA Network instead of keeping it exclusive for its own transmission service.

WWE is projecting that the number of subscribers will recover slightly to 1.47 million by the end of March.

The future of the WWE Network now seems to be in doubt, as the company evaluates "strategic alternatives,quot; for the transmission service, which was released in February 2014. McMahon says the company has numerous options, including moving forward with transition plans from a flat rate service to a staggered subscription platform. There was a smooth launch of a free level in December, but the company says it is too early to provide guidance on how it was received.

However, it seems more likely that WWE's online distribution rights can be sold to another "important,quot; streaming service.

"At this time there is no better time to exercise the sale of our rights to all major companies," said McMahon. “Frankly, all the elders are crying out for our content. So that could be a significant increase in terms of revenue. "

McMahon said negotiations are in the advanced stages, and that if the company opts for that route, an agreement will probably be announced before the end of the first quarter. The timing seems to be critical of WrestleMania occurring only a few days after the start of the second quarter.

There are more questions than answers about what a new deal would look like and how fans will receive it. It may resemble something similar to the association between UFC and ESPN, which is now the exclusive home of the MMA leader.

To view a payment per UFC event, fans must first subscribe to the ESPN + streaming service and then pay an additional $ 64.99 to watch each premium event.

For the past six years, wrestling fans have become accustomed to paying $ 9.99 per month for a WWE Network subscription, which includes all pay-per-event events. Since the company is struggling to retain subscribers at that price, it seems likely that any price increase will further erode the fan base.

For WWE, however, the movement makes sense, since it would immediately turn the incipient service into a guaranteed revenue stream.

A transition to a new platform like Amazon Prime, Hulu or Netflix before WrestleMania in early April is a bet. It is not clear if such a change is possible due to time constraints.

McMahon has previously stated that WWE was "open to business,quot; regarding the possibility of selling the entire company to another entity.

It was around this time last year that McMahon acknowledged that WWE was in decline in popularity. However, he assured investors that the company knew how to solve the problems it faced. In the months that followed, legendary WCW executive Eric Bischoff and Extreme Championship Wrestling leader Paul Heyman were hired as executive directors of Slap Y Raw, respectively, in an effort to prop up the erosion of the viewer and give new life to a stale product. But Bischoff's term lasted only a few months before he was replaced shortly after. Slap moved networks

In some aspects, the product has improved from a creative and plot point of view, but in other aspects it is very similar.

Anyway, the corrections implemented by WWE over the past year have done little to prevent fans from disconnecting. That is an important problem for both short-term and long-term perspectives.

Now the company seems ready to make big changes to brighten up its financial future. Those changes will be made sooner rather than later. When they do, everything will change … again.

NEWS AND NOTES

Regarding concerns that Vince McMahon would look too thin between his duties with WWE and the start of the XFL season this weekend, the 74-year-old said he has no plans to slow down. "I have fairly wide shoulders and can drive a lot," he said.

McMahon and other WWE executives emphasized that there will be no crossings between XFL and WWE. The two will operate as completely separate entities.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee who has become a sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.