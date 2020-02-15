Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston adopting a girl?

A new report in the February 24, 2020 issue of Star magazine states that not only Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are dating, but they plan to adopt a child together. Jennifer Aniston has just celebrated her 51st birthday on February 11, 2020 and is in advanced child-rearing. This does not mean it is too late for her to have a child alone. Many celebrities these days are opting for in vitro fertilization and can turn to substitutes to have children later in life. Even so, many are turning to adoption, especially when celebrities feel they have a lot of love and resources to bless a child, but they don't want to subject their body to the intense nine-month process of labor, delivery and then recovery.

According to the new report, a source of information on the subject of Star said that motherhood was always a "sensitive,quot; issue for Jennifer, since rumors have stated for more than a decade that Brad had wanted children and not Jennifer, when they were married. . It was also believed that Brad married Angelina Jolie and adopted her children, and then having her own children with her deeply hurt Jennifer.

Now, the report suggests that Brad and Jennifer will adopt their own children.

The source declared the following upon departure.

“Brad and Jen will be wonderful parents if they move on with this adoption. They want to be co-parents, dedicating the same amount of time to their baby. "

The source continued and even offered information on Brad and Jennifer's fertility struggles when they were married more than a decade ago.

Brad finally convinced Jen to try to have a baby, and they approached, but luck was not on his side, and then Jen decided to wait. He talked about this burning desire to be a father, but at the same time, he would have this hedonistic streak and insist on going out to the party. It was clear that they wanted different things.

At this point, there is no conclusive evidence that Jen and Brad have been back together, much less plan to adopt a little girl together.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Jennifer and Brad are starting a family together and are adopting a girl?



