Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz will meet in & # 39; Official Competition & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Desperado & # 39; He previously worked with the actress of & # 39; Vicky Cristina Barcelona & # 39; in & # 39; Pain and Glory & # 39 ;, which helped him get a nod to the best actor at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Antonio Banderas will meet with Penelope Cruz on the big screen after his Oscar nomination for his latest collaboration.

The Spanish duo has approached the comedy cast "Official competition", led by Argentine directors Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, after Banderas picked up a nod to the Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars for his role in the Pedro Almodóvar drama"Pain and glory".

Cruz, who won an Academy Award in 2008 for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", will represent the renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas while partnering with the heart-breaking character of Antonio Felix Rivero to produce a film for an impulsive billionaire.

"The Official Competition is one of the sharpest and best observed comedies we have read and we are eager to see Mariano and Gastón bring it to life," says Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, the company behind the project. Deadline. "Superstars Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas meet together with the exceptional Oscar Martinez, setting the stage for a really special cinematic moment. "

The "Official Competition" will begin filming in the native Spain of the stars at the end of February.