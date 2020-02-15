Anthony Roberts, Riverside Brookfield High School staff member, arrested and charged with sending explicit images – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – After a six-week investigation, Riverside police arrested a Riverside Brookfield High School staff member suspected of transmitting harmful material.

On December 30, a resident and his 17-year-old daughter filed a complaint with the department about the transmission of a video showing the naked male genitals to the girl, who lives in Riverside. She is a student at Riverside Brookfield High School.

During the investigation, the police obtained a search warrant for a Snapchat account that, they say, led them to suspect Anthony P. Roberts, who worked as a teacher's aide and basketball coach in high school.

Roberts was arrested Friday at school. The school was not in session at that time, but it was an institute day for teachers.

During the investigation, the police recovered numerous videos that Roberts sent to the girl. You were sent photos of male genitals for a prolonged period of time.

There is no evidence that there has been physical contact between Roberts and any student or other child.

Roberts, who has no prior criminal record, is charged with a charge of illegal disclosure of harmful material, which is a misdemeanor.

Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said: “Due to the delicacy of this case, detectives worked directly with Snapchat in California to obtain records as soon as possible. Our detectives received the full cooperation of the Riverside Brookfield High School Superintendent and his staff, and continue to assist in the general investigation. ”

Anyone with more information or who believes they are also a victim should contact Riverside detectives immediately.