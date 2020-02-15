Anthony Joshua & # 39; under pressure & # 39 ;? Kubrat Pulev & # 39; can really hit & # 39; warns Eddie Hearn | Boxing News

"One simply lands on the chin, or on the side of the head, and can something happen? Easier said than done,quot;

















1:22



& # 39; Pressure to release KO & # 39;

& # 39; Pressure to release KO & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML266ec7eb8ab612713ecc23d25e72a00f11% %MINIFYHTML266ec7eb8ab612713ecc23d25e72a00f12%

Kubrat Pulev believes that Anthony Joshua is "beatable,quot; but the champion is under "pressure,quot; to deliver a KO, promoter Eddie Hearn warned.

Joshua is expected to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Pulev in June with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in pole position as headquarters.

"Due to Andy Ruiz Jr's fight, there is an element of & # 39; he is beatable & # 39;" said Joshua's promoter, Hearn. Sky sports.

Joshua and Pulev were scheduled to fight for the first time in 2017

"We've seen how they hit Joshua, just hit one on the chin or on the side of the head, and can something happen? It's easier said than done."

Joshua told him Sky sports this week: "I don't want to do what Andy Ruiz Jr did, and lose it immediately. I want to keep it for several years."

"Trust me, a different beast has woken up."

Pulev, 38, of Bulgaria, lost only once in 29 fights, in his only world title fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013. Since then he has defeated Derek Chisora ​​and Hughie Fury.

"There is always fear in the heavyweight division," Hearn said. "They are willing to do it.

"One thing Pulev has is a great activity. He's getting older but he's been nice and active."

0:32 Joshua: Fury will beat Wilder Joshua: Fury will beat Wilder

"Ivaylo Gotzev is Pulev's long-term advisor, friend and promoter of his hometown; cheated is the wrong word, but he is so close to Pulev that he thinks this is his moment, his time. What they saw in the fight Andy Ruiz Jr? think they can beat Joshua.

"Then there is (his promoter) Bob Arum, who tells everyone that Pulev is going to knock out Joshua. Maybe it is Bob Arum: & # 39; yesterday I lied, today I tell the truth & # 39; it's his famous phrase."

"It is intriguing.

"I feel that Joshua vs Pulev is a really good fight. Two big heavy weights that can really hit. Pulev has a lot of experience and a good IQ.

"Joshua will seek to make a statement. He had to fight that way against Ruiz Jr because there was no room for error, but now people say: & # 39; Show us the knockouts again & # 39 ;.

"The pressure is on AJ to produce a knockout. Two great men will exchange shots."

0:30 Joshua: I'm preparing to eventually face Usyk Joshua: I'm preparing to eventually face Usyk

Pulev beat Oleksandr Usyk, the mandatory WBO challenger, in the race to fight Joshua first. Usyk is expected to face Chisora ​​later, but later than planned.

Hearn said about Usyk: "The camp started on March 28, but the elbow of his last fight still hurt a little. His doctors and doctors said it was better to delay him four weeks."

"They wanted to fight at the end of April, but we couldn't get a place, so we changed Usyk vs. Chisora ​​at the end of May. They didn't want to organize a fight without being 100 percent. This will happen summer, practically guaranteed, we're just finishing the place.

"Same as Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin – deal done."