Annabella Sciorra asked why she did not ask Stallone or De Niro for help: the prosecution says they are only "actors,quot; in the Weinstein case

On Friday, the prosecutor presiding over the Harvey Weinstein case suggested that Annabella Sciorra didn't have much to do when faced with defending herself against Harvey Weinstein's progress. The producer's team asked him why he didn't ask for help from Robert De Niro or Sylvester Stallone.

According to page six, the prosecution argued that Annabella could not have asked Stallone or De Niro for help because both men are simply actors, and they are not the characters they have portrayed in the movies and on the screen.

The ADA, Joan Illuzzi-Orbon, told jurors of the Manhattan Supreme Court that De Niro and Stallone were only actors, and that they were not really the Godfather or Rambo.

Reportedly, the prosecutor's comments came after Harvey's defense team asked him why he did not ask the aforementioned actors for help.

As previously reported, the 59-year-old The Sopranos actress testified last month that Harvey raped her and also appeared in her hotel room wearing nothing but underwear while grabbing a bottle of baby oil at the Film Festival from Cannes of 1997.

Sciorra had a supporting role in the film, Land of police, produced by Harvey Weinstein. Sciorra told the jury that he showed up in his room around 5:00 in the morning and that Harvey was there waiting for her. The actress said that sometimes there were early calls in the morning.

In addition, Annabella claims that Harvey raped her in the early 1990s at her home. The actress stated that when she was at the hotel during the Cannes Film Festival, she backed away after being very scared and pressed all the call buttons in the room.

Ad

Donna Rotunno asked Annabella why she did not ask De Niro or Stallone to help her, who were also her co-stars in the film. The star admitted that he never saw anyone until then he walked the red carpet with Sly. Annabella is just one of three women whose claims were used as evidence against Harvey Weinstein. The other women were Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.



Post views:

one