Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan at the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare 2020 Awards

The big night full of glitz, glamor and anticipation about the winners, began with a high note. The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards will take place in Guwahati this year, unlike any other year. Filmfare has moved away from tradition and celebrated the great night away from Mumbai for the first time and many stars have flown by it. Bed bugs shot at Pati Patni Aur Woh's trio, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar when they came to spend the night.

Ananya looked radiant with a black bralette and a bright yellow long skirt with frills. While Bhumi looked stunning in a pretty pink dress with bare shoulders, Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, looked elegant in a light blue suit. Check all the images below.