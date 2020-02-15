An injured in the fire of an apartment in South Shore – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a fire in an apartment building in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Fire Department responded to the fire in a three-story apartment building with a patio near 67th and Cornell.

Fire Department officials said the fire was contained in a single department and that it had been extinguished around 4:30 p.m., but the teams were checking to make sure it had not spread to the attic.

A woman suffered burn injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious or critical condition.

Paramedics were checking a second person for possible smoke inhalation injuries.

