Amy Schumer updates fans on her IVF trip – "We have 1 normal embryo,quot;

Comedian Amy Schumer has been documenting her IVF trip on Instagram, and the 38-year-old woman revealed Friday night that she and her husband Chris Fischer were able to successfully obtain an embryo from their recent IVF treatment round.

"Hey! So ivf was like that for us. They recovered 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old girl right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? Schumer wrote in the legend of a selfie." For all those, we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low-level mosaics (the mosaic means that there are some abnormal cells that can still lead to a healthy baby.) So we feel fortunate to have received 1! But what a fall, right?

Schumer has been asking fans on social media about his experiences with IVF, and even has a phone number in his biography where fans can call or send a text message with their comments and questions. the Derailed train Star says she appreciates everyone who shares her stories with her because they make her feel empowered and supported.

He explained that he wanted to share his personal experience with IVF because many women go through many rounds of treatment, and that can be painful and mentally exhausting. Schumer said he has heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and difficulties in conceiving, and has also heard hopeful stories of women who succeeded with IVF after "rounds and rounds."

Schumer says the fan stories have been encouraging, and he thanked his fans for sharing. She added that she is grateful for her son and that she has the resources to get help through IVF. Schumer concluded his message by sending love and strength to all the warrior women who go through the process.

Schumer and Fischer share a son, Gene Attell, nine months old, and they are going through IVF to be able to give him a brother. Schumer has also been extremely open about his sex life with Fischer, and on Valentine's Day he published everything about it.

"Baby without you, I'm nothing," he wrote on Instagram. "I am your trip or I die. Anyone who approaches you will be beaten. I love having sex with you too. Now it's about twice a week, which is pretty good."

Amy Schumer added an apology to Chris Fischer for discovering what her son had, for having diarrhea on his anniversary and for vomiting on Valentine's Day.



