Amy Schumer shares IVF results and thanks fans

Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy SchumerThe trip to the baby is a marathon, not a speed race.

The 38-year-old actress and comedian revealed the results of her first ovum retreat on Friday night. She had taken ovarian stimulation medications and underwent the procedure last month, in an attempt to create embryos with her husband. Chris Fischerthe sperm that would be used to conceive a brother for his 9-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.

"Hey! So ivf was like that for us. They recovered 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old girl, right?" Schumer wrote on Instagram. "Then 26 fertilized! Wow! For all of us who got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low-level mosaics (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells that can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky having received 1! what a fall, right?

At his age, having 35 recovered eggs, with 26 fertilized after one day, is an excellent result. She did not reveal how many total embryos were created. A biopsy was performed and samples were sent to an external laboratory to determine if the embryos had the correct amount of chromosomes or if they contained a genetic problem. Only one was considered conclusive as normal, which means that you are most likely to become a healthy baby.