Amy Schumer shares IVF results and thanks fans

Like all women who choose to undergo IVF, Amy SchumerThe trip to the baby is a marathon, not a speed race.
The 38-year-old actress and comedian revealed the results of her first ovum retreat on Friday night. She had taken ovarian stimulation medications and underwent the procedure last month, in an attempt to create embryos with her husband. Chris Fischerthe sperm that would be used to conceive a brother for his 9-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.
"Hey! So ivf was like that for us. They recovered 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old girl, right?" Schumer wrote on Instagram. "Then 26 fertilized! Wow! For all of us who got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low-level mosaics (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells that can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky having received 1! what a fall, right?
At his age, having 35 recovered eggs, with 26 fertilized after one day, is an excellent result. She did not reveal how many total embryos were created. A biopsy was performed and samples were sent to an external laboratory to determine if the embryos had the correct amount of chromosomes or if they contained a genetic problem. Only one was considered conclusive as normal, which means that you are most likely to become a healthy baby.
That "fall," as she put it, can be attributed to factors such as the woman's age, the medication regimen used in her, the sperm quality of the man and even Schumer's endometriosis history, in which the tissue The lining of the uterus grows in other pelvic organs, such as the ovaries, and that many researchers believe has a negative effect on the quality and quantity of eggs. If Schumer decides to undergo another recovery of eggs to create more embryos, the "fall,quot; will be different, for better or worse.
Schumer announced in early January that he was being submitted to IVF to try to give Gene a brother and encouraged his fans to contact her to share her own experiences with infertility. Dozens of women did it.
"I really appreciate everyone who shared their stories about Ivf with me," Schumer wrote on Friday. "They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine fell. Many women go through many rounds of IVF that is painful and mentally exhausting. I heard from hundreds of women about my miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how it worked after rounds and rounds of in vitro fertilization! It has been really encouraging. Thank you "
"Anyway, I am very grateful for our son and because we have the resources to get help in this way," he continued. "I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all women warriors who go through this process … my number is in my biography if you are open to text me about your experience or whatever you want. I read them when I can't sleep or have time. "
