Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer could not appoint Mexican president during Telemundo interview – Up News Info

– Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were perplexed when asked during a televised interview in Nevada to appoint the Mexican president.

Klobuchar, Steyer and fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg were asked during personal interviews with the Spanish-language station Telemundo on Thursday night if they knew the name of the president whose country borders the United States. It was Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018.

Klobuchar, a three-term senator from Minnesota, replied: "No."

Steyer, a billionaire businessman, replied: "I forgot."

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the only one of the three who knew the answer. "López Obrador, I hope," he said with a smile.

The interviews took place after a candidate forum organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the largest Hispanic civil rights organization in the country. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer were the only 2020 candidates to attend. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addressed the audience by video.

Nevada has a large population of immigrants, and Hispanics are a critical electorate for Democrats. The state will be the third to comment on the Democratic presidential nomination when it holds its assemblies on February 22.

