Amber Rose is ridiculed by this famous TV host for her huge tattoos on her face: Bash and Slash's mother defends herself

When Wendy Williams is against something, she makes sure the world knows.

The TV presenter, like many other people, is not a fan of the new massive face tattoos of Amber Rose, which are the names of her two adorable children: Sebastian Taylor, 7, and the baby Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, of three months.

Amber shares Sebastian with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, while she shares her baby with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

The two fresh inks are written in cursive letters, and sit right on your forehead. This week, in The Wendy Williams show, the 55-year-old television veteran let him know by saying, "Amber, you know I love you, girl, but why would you ruin your forehead? The name of his 3-month-old son is Slash, and his son's 7 years is Bash, and I don't care how much you love your children, but are you doing this here?

The host mocked Amber and added that she could "get one of those Anna Winter wigs and cover her very quickly."

She added: "I don't understand why I would do that. Like me, she's too old to be a rocker and with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that's it. That's it."

Sitting with Keyshia Cole, Amber explained what pushed her to get tattoos: "I don't want it to sound cheesy or anything, but a little after Kobe died, it made me reflect on my life. I don't want people to say," Oh , Kobe died, and you went to get a tattoo, "but it was something like that."

She added: “For people who tell me that I am too pretty for a face that are the same people who would tell me that I am & # 39; too pretty & # 39; Even if they thought I was ugly and they lied to me … or they would just tell me that I was ugly. Either way, the moral of the story is to do whatever you want in life. "

A fan had this reaction: "It's never such a serious family, and I also love Tacos. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I am contemplating your beauty, Amber. 😍❤️🙌"

Another commenter said: “Why, if she does this? I hope your score is too pretty for this 🤦‍♂️.

This social media user said: "Is it great to tattoo your forehead now because beauty must be seen from within?" I'm confused. Damn Amb, I love you, but I have to stop following you, I want to keep you without a tattoo on my forehead in my memories.

A fourth person revealed: "Putting it in your face is one thing … yelling at your children is another, but you call your son,quot; Bash "and call the other,quot; Slash "and decide that your forehead was business. It seems hella out of place.

Amber really has people talking.



