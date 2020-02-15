Amanda Bynes shows her fiance one day after announcing her engagement

Valentine's day might be over, but Amanda Bynes Still feel the love.

During the holiday season, the 33-year-old star surprised her Instagram followers with a big announcement.

She revealed the exciting and special news that she was engaged. "Committed to (the) love of my life," subtitled her poignant publication.

In the image he uploaded, he put his huge diamond ring on full display. He also blatantly had his left hand placed over his fiance's, however, he kept his identity hidden and mysterious … until now.

On Saturday afternoon, Amanda took Instagram to finally show her boyfriend, whom E! The news can confirm is Paul Michael.

"Lover," he simply wrote in the & # 39; Gram, in which he shared a photo of his boo smiling while he was behind his protagonist.

According to a source, the 33-year-old star met Paul while he was in rehab and have been dating for about two or three months.