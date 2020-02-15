Amanda Bynes shows her fiance one day after announcing her engagement

Valentine's day might be over, but Amanda Bynes Still feel the love.
During the holiday season, the 33-year-old star surprised her Instagram followers with a big announcement.
She revealed the exciting and special news that she was engaged. "Committed to (the) love of my life," subtitled her poignant publication.
In the image he uploaded, he put his huge diamond ring on full display. He also blatantly had his left hand placed over his fiance's, however, he kept his identity hidden and mysterious … until now.
On Saturday afternoon, Amanda took Instagram to finally show her boyfriend, whom E! The news can confirm is Paul Michael.
"Lover," he simply wrote in the & # 39; Gram, in which he shared a photo of his boo smiling while he was behind his protagonist.
According to a source, the 33-year-old star met Paul while he was in rehab and have been dating for about two or three months.
While there were many skeptics online about updating the couple's relationship, E! The news can confirm that Amanda's commitment is real.
In spite of the What a girl wants Estrella sharing an update on his personal life, has remained quite private. In recent years, he has come out of the spotlight to focus on other aspects of his career and also to prioritize his health.
Last year, Amanda graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise (FIDM) and moved to a sober life center. However, in December, E! News learned that he left the premises and was "open for help."
At the time of the news, a source explained that "mentally and physically, she is fine."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.