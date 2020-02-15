Amanda Bynes engaged on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTML57e6b73dd8d327a2b91bcecf7e537cde11% %MINIFYHTML57e6b73dd8d327a2b91bcecf7e537cde12%

The actress of & # 39; Easy A & # 39; She shows her new ring on Valentine's Day when she announces to her devotees online that her boyfriend asked the big question and apparently said yes.

Up News Info –

Amanda Bynes celebrated Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020 by committing.

The actress went to Instagram to reveal the happy news, sharing a click of a huge rock on her ring finger along with the legend: "Committed to the love of my life."

While the star did not reveal the identity of his fiance, they wore a simpler and simpler gold ring in the shot.

Amanda has previously been linked to "Family man"creator Seth MacFarlane and her "white Sydney"co-star Matt long, but did not confirm the romances rumors.

The happy news comes after the reports of "She is the man"Star is living with his parents Lynn and Rick Bynes, after fleeing the sober life center where he lived, in the midst of an ongoing struggle with bipolar disorder and substance abuse, in December 2019.