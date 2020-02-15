Amanda Bynes engaged: Nickelodeon's former star announces a mysterious commitment to the "love of my life,quot;, shows the ring

%MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab111% %MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab112%

Amanda Bynes had a romantic Valentine's Day This year, complete with a surprise commitment. Fans were surprised to see a photo of their new ring posted on Instagram, with a mysterious hand that probably belongs to their fiance unknown.

"Committed to the love of my life," Nickelodeon's former child star wrote on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab113% %MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab114%

The publication features the huge 33-year-old emerald-cut engagement ring and the hand of another person, who also wears a ring that resembles a wedding band.

%MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab115% %MINIFYHTML2d4d2b9caaef8f11200b6a897234aab116%

To the disappointment of his followers, Bynes did not reveal who the other party belongs to, keeping secret the identity of his new fiance.

Famous

Plus



More on celebrities



Bynes got praise for his Nickelodeon shows, "Everything that"and,quot; The Amanda Show "in the 1990s and starred in successful films such as,quot; She & # 39; s the Man "," What a Girl wants "and,quot; Hairspray "in the 2000s.

In recent years, it has remained out of the spotlight, focusing instead. mental health After a long fight against addiction. Post infrequent updates on Instagram: his most recent posts show his new tattoo, a contour of a heart on his left cheek.

Amanda Bynes seen on June 5, 2011. Getty



Bynes graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last year after doing a rare interview with Paper magazine.

"It just had no purpose in life," he said at the time, adding that it has improved recently. "I had been working all my life and (then) I was not doing anything. I had a lot of free time and & # 39; I woke up and baked & # 39; and literally I was high all day … I really got into my use of drugs and it became a very dark and sad world for me. "

Bynes said that before becoming fashionable, he wants to act again.

Disclosure: Nickelodeon is a division of ViacomCBS.