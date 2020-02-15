Amanda Bynes announces commitment to Mystery Man. Check out The Massive Ring!

The actress had massive news to share on her social networks! So is! Amanda Bynes took her platform of choice, Instagram, to post a photo showing her giant engagement rock, therefore, she announced that they had proposed it!

But the question now is, by whom? While Amanda was happy to tell the world that she is now engaged and very happy and in love, she also did not reveal the identity of the lucky one.

Instead, the click he posted included the hand of a man holding his as she took the picture of the beautiful ring.

But that's it right now! Just an anonymous hand that belongs to the fiance of Amanda Bynes and that fans are now dying to know who he is!

Either way, it seems that the man asked the big question on Valentine's Day, making everything even more romantic than the opposite.

Judging by the photos, they were having dinner when he proposed, since you can see a dish under both his hands.

You can also see the unknown man wearing a gold wedding ring on his left finger.

As for the legend, Amanda wrote: "Committed to the love of my life."

This was a complete surprise and the mysterious man is a complete mystery since he has not been linked to anyone lately.

In addition, this would also be the first photo he will publish with a possible love interest in his social networks, so there is no doubt that he has successfully maintained his romance as private as it could have been!

In fact, it was so unexpected that some fans suspect it could be a joke related to Valentine's Day and nothing else.

Not to mention that this is not the first time he announces a commitment.

In 2017, she also claimed to be engaged to someone named Matt.

She not only showed the ring, but also posted photos with him on her social media platforms at that time.



