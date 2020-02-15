All-Star 2020: Zion Williamson and Miles Bridges star as Team USA beat Team World in Rising Stars Game | NBA News

The US team UU. He found his shot blow in the second half and buried the 151-131 world team in the Rising Stars game on Friday to kick off the All-Star weekend festivities at the United Center in Chicago.

Rising Stars: game leaders Team world Points: RJ Barrett – 27

Assists: Barrett / Doncic / Okogie – 5

Bounces: Brandon Clarke – 8 USA team Points: Eric Paschall – 23

Assists: Trae Young – 7

Bounces: Jaren Jackson Jr – 7

Eric Paschall of the Golden State Warriors led the US Team. UU. With 23 points, and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had 27 points for the World Team.

While the US team UU. He kept the game in the room, the players stepped aside to allow the eaves of the US team. UU. Zion Williamson will try a series of spectacular dumps. The rookie New Orleans Pelicans star finished 7 of 11 with 14 points.

Miles Bridges lifts its MVP Rising Stars award



The American team Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets, which had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, was named MVP of the game.

"The coaches were getting on the team saying: & # 39; Are you going to play for real? & # 39;" said Bridges about his 13-point increase in the third quarter.

Bank players boosted the US team. UU. In the lead in the third, when the world team was surpassed 44-24.

The bridges were connected in triples in consecutive possessions to cut a 12-point lead in half just inside the five-minute mark in the third quarter. Three minutes later, Devonte & # 39; Graham of Charlotte made a couple of own treys in consecutive possessions, and the US team. UU. He had his first leadership, 104-103, from the first minutes of the game.

Luka Doncic throws a pass over Ja Morant



Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks sank a shot from the middle of the field with two seconds remaining in the second quarter that helped the World Team win 81-71 in the break.

The US team UU. He abandoned a perimeter attack in the second quarter in favor of a barrage of mates folded by the edge highlighted by Williamson's capture and the launch of a Ja Morant balloon from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Team World opened a 37-24 lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter, which included a foul and 24 combined three-point attempts.

