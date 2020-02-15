All-Star 2020: Dominique Wilkins recalls the 1988 Dunk Contest duel with Michael Jordan | NBA News

The NBA icon, Dominique Wilkins, recalls his duel in the 1988 All-Star Dunk Contest with Michael Jordan.

Wilkins's famous confrontation with the six-time NBA champion in Chicago is part of Jordan's rich All-Star legacy, one that continues this weekend while the team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets, will host the All festivities -Star 2019.















3:39



Relive every spectacular blow while Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins face a duel in the 1988 Slam Dunk contest in Chicago



Wilkins, known as the & # 39; Human Highlight Reel & # 39;, led the final round before Jordan completed his trio of punches with his iconic free throw line dump that earned a perfect 50 and won & # 39 ; His Airness & # 39; a second consecutive win in the Dunk Contest.

Image:

Wilkins takes the ball home in the 1988 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest



Three decades later, Wilkins recalls: "I think it was the best dive contest in history because there were two great players competing. I wanted to know who was the best. The energy in that place that night was incredible."

"Dunking was a part of my game that I appreciated and going against a guy with the same kind of skill as Michael Jordan … it was electrifying."

"We didn't practice those mates before the contest. Michael would tell you the same thing. The moment was improvised. We thought about those mates as the contest progressed."

"It was a great rivalry. & # 39; MJ & # 39; and I have great respect for another. But my plan was to win. & # 39; MJ & # 39; I was also going to win, so I had to bring my A-game I came with one more game, but it still didn't work!

















31:14



Relive three decades of incredible NBA star mates with Vince Carter, Dominique Wilkins, Michael Jordan and many more!



"I saved my best dive, a two-handed windmill, for last. The dive before that I got a 50, so I knew I was going to get a 50 in the last."

















2:30



Beginners debate which of the famous mates of Michael Jordan's All-Star free throw line was the most memorable



Wilkins received a score of 45 for his final dump and remembers: "I thought, & # 39; OK, something is not right here & # 39;".

The dump of Jordan's free throw line and the perfect 50 was awarded the sealed victory for the Chicago Bulls star on his local court.

"I thought I won. He thought he won. Fans thought he won more than me," says Wilkins. "But we both did an amazing show and it didn't disappoint. It was a closed contest and it could have gone anyway. Fans got the value of their money. It was the best of all time. It was a resounding show." ".

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.