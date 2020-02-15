Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana at the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards is currently underway in Assam. This is the first time that Filmfare has separated itself from tradition and celebrates awards night outside Mumbai. A night full of entertainment and fun, this year the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati. Many celebrities have flown for the big night and the shutters shot some great ones that adorned the red carpet.

Our bedbugs shot Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Govinda, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra and many other celebrities. Alia looked impeccable in a yellow and peach dress, while Ayushmann looked elegant. A pair of black pants and a gray print coat on the top. Check out all the photos of the stars that have just arrived below …