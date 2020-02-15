Al-Sarraj: Libya faces a financial crisis due to the oil blockade | Libya News

Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized government of Libya, warned that the North African country will face a financial crisis and a budget deficit in 2020 due to the blocking of oil terminals and oil fields by groups loyal to its rival, Khalifa Haftar.

Oil production in the North African country has been drastically reduced since January 18 when the blockade began.

The state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Thursday that crude oil production had fallen to 163,684 barrels per day. Before the blockade, Libya produced 1.2 million bpd.

"Certainly, in light of the continued closure of the oil facilities, the 2020 budget will face a deficit and (will fall) to its lowest levels," al-Sarraj said Saturday in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The country has lost more than $ 1.4 billion since the beginning of the blockade, he said.

The Libyan National Army of Haftar and the forces aligned with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of al-Sarraj have been fighting since April last year for control of the capital.

The fight has continued despite a call for a truce by Russia and Turkey from January 12 and an international summit on Libya in Berlin on January 19 with the aim of reducing international interference.

Libya has been in chaos since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overthrew the lifelong leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country is now divided into rival administrations in Tripoli and the east.

Most of Libya's oil facilities are in areas controlled by forces loyal to Haftar, which has gradually expanded its power over the past six years with the help of foreign allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

The GNA is backed by Turkey and, to a lesser extent, Qatar and Italy.

Al-Sarraj warned on Saturday that foreign support for his rival would only "prolong the war and create a deep-rooted hatred that will be difficult to overcome."

His comments came when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia of handling the Libyan conflict "at the highest level,quot; and promised to continue supporting the al-Sarraj GNA.

The Turkish leader repeated the accusation that Russia sent mercenaries to support Haftar even though Moscow denied the accusations.