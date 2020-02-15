Home Technology After Blue Whale, this TikTok challenge can be a new "problem,quot; for...
After Blue Whale, this TikTok challenge can be a new "problem,quot; for parents: 7 things you should know
Here is another dangerous challenge that goes viral in the application of short TikTok videos. Called & # 39; stumble jump & # 39; or & # 39; skull breaker & # 39 ;, the strange challenge has gone viral on social media. And it seems that the challenge is a new headache for schools and a concern for parents in various parts of the world. Several videos of students who perform this challenge are from schools in Europe and South America that are doing rounds on social networks. This is what you need to know about this nasty new challenge on TikTok
What is the challenge about
In this challenge, three people stand side by side. One person stands in the middle, while two on the sides. The person in the middle jumps high, while those on the side with the jumper's legs. Because of this, the jumper lands on the ground. Little doubt, then, that several countries have called "skull-breakers,quot; as the last danger in schools. Another TikTok video, according to reports from a school in Mexico, shows two schoolgirls using the arms of a sweater to stumble a classmate. The images of the same have also been distributed in social networks.
The directors have issued a notice
In several schools in Europe and South America, principals have issued a notice to raise awareness about this challenge.
In some countries, the police have initiated investigations to trace the origin of this challenge.
What doctors say
According to doctors, this joke should not be performed, as it can fracture all joints. Dr. Rajeev Sharma, president of orthopedics at Vimhans, said: “The person who stumbles has a free fall in the hip. He or she can fracture the knee, ankle, hip or any other joint. There is also the risk of ligament rupture. "
The challenge is also circulating as WhatsApp advances
The challenge & # 39; Rompecráneos & # 39; Now it is also circulating as WhatsApp advances. Fortunately, it is a warning for parents to make their children aware of the dangers of this challenge.
Why the great concern for parents and teachers in India?
While so far no video of students from the school has appeared making this challenge in India, with the global nature of social networks it is obvious that the students of the country would be isolated from it. Therefore, it is very important for parents and teachers to raise awareness about their dangers.
Some other dangerous challenges in TikTok: challenge & # 39; Outlet & # 39; and challenge & # 39; Bright Eye & # 39;
