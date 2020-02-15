Actor Joe Pantoliano reveals addictions to pornography and alcohol

%MINIFYHTML979a907ca67ae2a446b7009f590c34ee11% %MINIFYHTML979a907ca67ae2a446b7009f590c34ee12%

The actor of & # 39; Sopranos & # 39; He says he has been through a lot of addictions because he feels empty and tries to find something to fill the void in the midst of his struggle with mental health problems.

Actor Joe Pantoliano He has lost count of the many types of addictions he has had.

68 years old "Soprano"Star reveals that he has such an addictive personality, that he even became dependent on wellness activities."

"You find something that fills the void, masturbation, meditation, it doesn't matter," he told Page Six. "You have a drink and you say & # 39; Ah, this is the feeling I've been looking for & # 39;. You're trying to fill it up."

Joe made his clinical diagnosis of depression public in 2007 and analyzes his mental health problems in the "Asylum" memoirs. "The goonies"Star believes it is his duty to talk about mental health, so he admires public figures such as British royalty, Prince William and his younger brother, Prince Harry, who have also presented public campaigns for the cause.

"If you think of William and Harry and what happened (in childhood), the trauma of what happened to them, in a culture that says & # 39; rigid upper lip & # 39 ;, doesn't work that way," he said Joe