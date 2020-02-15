A ship catches fire in Marina del Rey – Up News Info Los Angeles

– No injuries were reported after a 20-foot boat docked at Marina del Rey caught fire on Saturday night.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes, according to authorities.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. in Basin G at the end of Mindanao Way, said Melanie Flores, Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third fire in Marina del Ray in months. Last week, a 30-foot boat caught fire and sank as a result of the damage. No injuries were reported.

In December 2019, a 35-foot boat caught fire in the coastal community. That fire was quickly contained.