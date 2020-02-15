A 91-year-old man exercising 3 times a week in his overalls urges others to "start,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

– A 91-year-old man in Alabama who exercises three times a week in his denim overalls was recently named "Member of the month,quot; at his local gym.

Lloyd Black and his wife, Mary, joined Anytime Fitness at Semmes, located just northwest of Mobile, about a year ago.

"I realized I was in bad shape," he told AL.com. “I could no longer do simple tasks. That's what motivated me to do it. "

When he started, Black said he could only spend 10 minutes walking on the tape. But over the past year, it gradually increased to 30 minutes.

The retired school principal and veteran of the Air Force also does leg presses and uses some of the upper body machines.

As a result, his strength and balance are better, and he says he can walk further and with more confidence.

"It just improves the way you feel," says Black.

But why do you wear a denim jumpsuit for your workouts?

"I don't have hips, and I can't keep my pants," he said before laughing.

Gym general manager Ashley Seaman shared Black's selection as "Member of the month,quot; on the center's Facebook page on January 13.

"I want people to think:" If he can do it, why can't we? "He said." Fitness is not about age. It's about a healthy life. "

For anyone considering a new fitness program, Black writes: “Go ahead. Start."