A 7-year-old sister shoots an 11-year-old brother in an apartment in North Lawndale – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A seven-year-old girl shot her 11-year-old brother in the neck at a house in North Lawndale.

It happened in the 3100 block of West Fillmore on Friday night when the girl had access to a firearm in the apartment. While holding the gun, he shot and hit his brother, police said.

According to reports, the boy is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago police.

According to dispatch reports, a mother called 911 to report that her daughter shot her other son. The police did not confirm that immediately.

At the scene, an officer was clearly having difficulty dealing with the consequences, falling to his knees outside the house.

The shot seems to be accidental.

North Area detectives are investigating.