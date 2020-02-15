A 54-year-old man dies, the seventeenth flu-related death in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML58608f648a87d972337ae45007b535ff11% %MINIFYHTML58608f648a87d972337ae45007b535ff12%

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports the 17th flu-related death in Dallas County for the 2019-2020 season.

The patient was 54 years old with underlying medical conditions and lived in Dallas.

“This last death is another reminder that the flu is serious and remains high in our community. It is not too late to get a flu shot if you have not already done so and practice preventive measures, ”said Dr. Philip Huang, Director and Health Authority of DCHHS. “Getting vaccinated against the flu is especially important for people with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, to lower their risk of getting the serious flu. Practicing daily preventive actions can also help delay the spread of influenza and other respiratory diseases. These steps include washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze with a tissue or on your elbow and staying home if you have symptoms similar to those of the flu. Finally, if you get the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them. "

So far, 16 adults and one child have died of flu in the county.

In addition, there are two possible pediatric deaths associated with influenza that are pending the forensic physician's determination of the cause of death.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends an annual flu vaccine for all people six months and older, with a rare exception.

DCHHS recently announced free flu vaccines for adults and children at all DCHHS vaccination clinics.

All free flu vaccines are extended to adults and children at the following community events:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Union Gospel Mission 3211 Irving Blvd. Dallas, TX 75247 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 Pleasant Grove Christian Church 1324 Pleasant Dr. Dallas, TX 75217 10 a.m. at 12 p.m.

Monday, February 24, 2020 Mexican Consulate 1210 River Bend Dr. Dallas, TX 75247 10 a.m. at 12 p.m.